Thorntons Gooey Caramel Trifle 550G

Caramel Horrible, rest ok
Bought this to see if I liked it, and the top layers are quite nice and I enjoyed them but the base layer of Caramel tasted awful, a sort of chemical taste, not at all nice. Since this is meant to be a Caramel Trifle I think Thorntons need to think again about the Caramel part as I thought it was disgusting!!
My new Favourite Dessert.
Whoever discovered the combination of this chocolate mousse, whipped cream and the gooey caramel sauce deserves a knighthood! This trifle is the nicest thing I've eaten in a long time. Luxurious without being sickly. Lovely. Lovely. Lovely.