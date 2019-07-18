By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Thorntons Gooey Caramel Trifle 550G

Write a review
Thorntons Gooey Caramel Trifle 550G
£ 3.50
£0.64/100g

Product Description

  • Caramel Sauce, Topped with a Milk Chocolate Mousse, Cocoa Sponge, a Sweetened, Stabilised Whipped Cream Topping and a Dark Chocolate Decoration
  • Luxurious layers of gooey caramel sauce, chocolate sponge, rich chocolate mousse, topped with whipped cream and delicious dark chocolate shavings
  • Alcohol-free recipe
  • Pack size: 550g

Information

Ingredients

Whipping Cream (Milk) (19.6%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water, Skimmed Milk, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Sugar, Milk Chocolate Powder (2.7%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder), Wheat Flour, Coconut Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Egg (Free Range), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Caramel, Flavouring, Salt, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Pork Gelatine, Tapioca Starch, Emulsifies (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin), Glycerol, Stabilisers (Sodium Alginate, Xanthan Gum), Egg Albumen (Free Range), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Butter Oil (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates), Vanilla Extract, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Nuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 24 hours and within use by date. Not suitable for home freezing.For Use By See Top of Pack.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Number of uses

This product provides 6 servings. Approx 91 g per serving

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Andros UK Ltd,
  • Oldford,
  • Frome,
  • Somerset,
  • BA11 2NQ.

Return to

  • Andros UK Ltd,
  • Oldford,
  • Frome,
  • Somerset,
  • BA11 2NQ.
  • www.thorntons.co.uk

Net Contents

550g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy (kJ/kcal)1039/248
Fat (g)11.27g
Of which saturates (g)7.4g
Carbohydrates (g)33.67g
Of which sugars (g)26.78g
Fibre (g)0.51g
Protein (g)2.69g
Salt (g)0.17g

Caramel Horrible, rest ok

1 stars

Bought this to see if I liked it, and the top layers are quite nice and I enjoyed them but the base layer of Caramel tasted awful, a sort of chemical taste, not at all nice. Since this is meant to be a Caramel Trifle I think Thorntons need to think again about the Caramel part as I thought it was disgusting!!

My new Favourite Dessert.

5 stars

Whoever discovered the combination of this chocolate mousse, whipped cream and the gooey caramel sauce deserves a knighthood! This trifle is the nicest thing I've eaten in a long time. Luxurious without being sickly. Lovely. Lovely. Lovely.

