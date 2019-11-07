By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bonne Maman Apricot Yogurt 4 X 125G

5(1)Write a review
£ 2.50
£0.50/100g

Product Description

  • Apricot compote layered yoghurt
  • Made using only the freshest whole milk to create a thick, creamy and deliciously smooth natural yoghurt served on a layer of Bonne Maman compote
  • Pots not to be sold separately.
  • Made with whole milk
  • Yoghurt with apricot preparation
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk Yoghurt 72%, Apricot Preparation 28% (Apricots 60%, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent: Fruit Pectin), Sugar

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Not suitable for home freezing. For use by date: see top of the pack.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Although every effort is made to remove apricot stones, some fragments may remain.

Name and address

  • Bonne Maman,
  • PO Box 5250,
  • Frome,
  • BA11 9DB.

Return to

  • The Bonne Maman products are made using timeless recipes and simple ingredients. If for any reason you are not totally satisfied with this product, please write to:
  • Bonne Maman,
  • PO Box 5250,
  • Frome,
  • BA11 9DB.
  • Or email: info@bonnemaman.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 469 kJ112 kcal
Fat 4.1 g
of which saturates 2.6 g
Carbohydrate 16 g
of which sugars 16 g
Fibre 0.5 g
Protein 2.4 g
Salt 0.08 g

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Beautiful apricot compote, they tasted like freshl

5 stars

Beautiful apricot compote, they tasted like freshly cooked ones. Will certainly buy this again!

