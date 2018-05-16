Babybel Mini Rolls 85G

Product Description
- Spirolls Real Cheese Snacks in a Fun Spiral Shape Spirolls
- Mini Babybel® Mini rolls is the cheese snack with the mild delicious taste of Mini Babybel but wound up into smart spirals
- Your ‘go-to' snack when you're on-the-go, it's nutritious and delicious and perfect for lunchboxes too.
- Made from 125ml of milk in each cheese, making it:
- - Rich in protein
- - Rich in calcium
- Mini Babybel® Mini rolls is the delicious snack for kids and adults
- Free from added colours, flavours and preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians and lactose intolerants
- Pack size: 85g
Information
Ingredients
Milk, Water, Salt, Lactic Ferments, Vegetarian Rennet
Allergy Information
- Free From: Lactose
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated between 4°-8°C
Warnings
- Watch out: To avoid choking hazards for children under 4, cut into bite-sized pieces.
Name and address
- Fromageries Bel,
- B.P. 114,
- 92151 Suresnes Cedex,
- France.
Return to
- Consumer careline:
- 0800 030 4594 (GB) / 1 800 904 000 (ROI)
- Freepost,
- Bel UK Consumer Care.
- www.babybel.co.uk
Net Contents
5 x 17g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Per 17g portion:
|Energy:
|1140kJ/257Kcal
|194kJ/47Kcal
|Fat
|18.5g
|3.1g
|of which saturates
|12.5g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|traces
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|traces
|Protein
|26.5g
|4.5g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.26g
|Calcium
|550mg (69% of Reference Intake)
|94mg (12% of Reference Intake)
Safety information
Watch out: To avoid choking hazards for children under 4, cut into bite-sized pieces.
