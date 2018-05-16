By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Babybel Mini Rolls 85G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Babybel Mini Rolls 85G
£ 2.00
£23.53/kg

Product Description

  • Spirolls Real Cheese Snacks in a Fun Spiral Shape Spirolls
  • And for a really cheesy joke:
  • What did the 8 say to the 0?
  • Where's your belt?
  • Mini Babybel® Mini rolls is the cheese snack with the mild delicious taste of Mini Babybel but wound up into smart spirals
  • Your ‘go-to' snack when you're on-the-go, it's nutritious and delicious and perfect for lunchboxes too.
  • Made from 125ml of milk in each cheese, making it:
  • - Rich in protein
  • - Rich in calcium
  • Don't miss out! Try new Babybel Spirolls today!
  • Mini Babybel® Mini rolls is the delicious snack for kids and adults
  • Made from 125ml of milk in each cheese
  • Rich in protein and calcium
  • Free from added colours, flavours and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians and lactose intolerants
  • Pack size: 85g
  • Rich in protein and calcium

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Water, Salt, Lactic Ferments, Vegetarian Rennet

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Lactose
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated between 4°-8°C

Warnings

  • Watch out: To avoid choking hazards for children under 4, cut into bite-sized pieces.

Name and address

  • Fromageries Bel,
  • B.P. 114,
  • 92151 Suresnes Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • Consumer careline:
  • 0800 030 4594 (GB) / 1 800 904 000 (ROI)
  • Freepost,
  • Bel UK Consumer Care.
  • www.babybel.co.uk

Net Contents

5 x 17g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer 17g portion:
Energy:1140kJ/257Kcal194kJ/47Kcal
Fat 18.5g3.1g
of which saturates 12.5g2.1g
Carbohydrate <0.5gtraces
of which sugars <0.5gtraces
Protein 26.5g4.5g
Salt 1.5g0.26g
Calcium 550mg (69% of Reference Intake)94mg (12% of Reference Intake)

Safety information

View more safety information

Watch out: To avoid choking hazards for children under 4, cut into bite-sized pieces.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Mini Babybel Original Cheese 6 Pack, 120 G

£ 1.95
£16.25/kg

Wildlife Choobs Strawberry Raspberry & Apricot Yogurt 6X37g

£ 1.00
£0.45/100g

Peperami Original Mini Salami 10 X 10G

£ 2.75
£2.75/100g

Cheestrings Original Cheese Snacks 4 Pack 80G

£ 1.50
£18.75/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here