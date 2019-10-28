Tesco Bbq Chicken Bites With Bbq Dip 90G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 892kJ / 212kcal
Product Description
- Chicken breast pieces coated in a BBQ batter served with a BBQ Dip.
- Sweet & Smoky
- Pack size: 90g
Information
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
90g
Nutrition
- Each pack
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (66%), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Starch, Maltodextrin, Salt, Sugar, Tomato Powder, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Dried Egg, Smoke Flavouring, Glucose Syrup, Garlic, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Yogurt Powder (Milk), Cumin Powder, Onion, Paprika, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract), Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Basil, Oregano, Pepper Extract, Thyme.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 887kJ / 212kcal 532kJ / 127kcal Fat 11.0g 6.6g Saturates 1.7g 1.0g Carbohydrate 10.8g 6.5g Sugars 1.9g 1.1g Fibre 1.8g 1.1g Protein 16.6g 10.0g Salt 0.7g 0.4g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- Each pack
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Glucose Syrup, Tomato Paste, White Wine, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Garlic Powder, Sugar Syrup, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Onion, Tamarind Paste, Cinnamon, Cayenne Pepper, Ginger, Garlic, Barley Malt Extract, Clove.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 985kJ / 232kcal 296kJ / 70kcal Fat 0.7g 0.2g Saturates 0.5g 0.2g Carbohydrate 54.9g 16.5g Sugars 15.0g 4.5g Fibre 0.9g 0.3g Protein 1.1g 0.3g Salt 0.5g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
