Tesco Bbq Chicken Bites With Bbq Dip 90G

Tesco Bbq Chicken Bites With Bbq Dip 90G
£ 1.00
£1.12/100g

Offer

Each pack (90g)
  • Energy802kJ 191kcal
    10%
  • Fat6.8g
    10%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars5.2g
    6%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 892kJ / 212kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast pieces coated in a BBQ batter served with a BBQ Dip.
  • Sweet & Smoky
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

90g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy892kJ / 212kcal802kJ / 191kcal
Fat7.6g6.8g
Saturates1.3g1.2g
Carbohydrate23.7g21.3g
Sugars5.8g5.2g
Fibre1.5g1.4g
Protein11.5g10.4g
Salt0.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

  • Each pack
    • Energy532kJ 127kcal
      6%
    • Fat6.6g
      9%
    • Saturates1.0g
      5%
    • Sugars1.1g
      1%
    • Salt0.4g
      7%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 887kJ / 212kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (66%), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Starch, Maltodextrin, Salt, Sugar, Tomato Powder, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Dried Egg, Smoke Flavouring, Glucose Syrup, Garlic, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Yogurt Powder (Milk), Cumin Powder, Onion, Paprika, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract), Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Basil, Oregano, Pepper Extract, Thyme.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    1 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy887kJ / 212kcal532kJ / 127kcal
    Fat11.0g6.6g
    Saturates1.7g1.0g
    Carbohydrate10.8g6.5g
    Sugars1.9g1.1g
    Fibre1.8g1.1g
    Protein16.6g10.0g
    Salt0.7g0.4g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each pack
    • Energy296kJ 70kcal
      4%
    • Fat0.2g
      0%
    • Saturates0.2g
      1%
    • Sugars4.5g
      5%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 985kJ / 232kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Glucose Syrup, Tomato Paste, White Wine, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Garlic Powder, Sugar Syrup, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Onion, Tamarind Paste, Cinnamon, Cayenne Pepper, Ginger, Garlic, Barley Malt Extract, Clove.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    1 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy985kJ / 232kcal296kJ / 70kcal
    Fat0.7g0.2g
    Saturates0.5g0.2g
    Carbohydrate54.9g16.5g
    Sugars15.0g4.5g
    Fibre0.9g0.3g
    Protein1.1g0.3g
    Salt0.5g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

