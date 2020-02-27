By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mary Berrys Quick Cooking Mary Berry

Mary Berrys Quick Cooking Mary Berry
£ 11.00
£11.00/each

  • The nation's queen of home cooking brings her foolproof, delicious approach to quick fix cooking.
  • In this brand-new, official tie-in to the major BBC Two series, Mary shows how being in a rush will never be a problem again. Find brilliant 20- and 30-minute meals and enjoy wonderful dishes that can be swiftly assembled and then left to cook away while you do something else.
  • Mary's utterly reliable, always delicious fast dishes tempt any tastebuds and her no-fuss expertise means you can cook from scratch and put mouth-watering home-cooked food on your family's table without compromising on quality or freshness.
  • This stunning cookbook, packed with colourful photography, includes over 120 new recipes, including all the recipes from the series, plus Mary's trademark no-nonsense tips and techniques for getting ahead in the kitchen so cooking is always stress-free.
  • Looking for a fast, satisfying supper? There's Crumble fish pie, Lamb tagine with preserved lemon or Pan-fried spiced falafels. Something special for Sunday lunch or dinner with friends? Roast Venison fillet and peppercorn sauce, 30-minute Beef ragu or Roast fillet pork with sage and mustard sauce followed by Upside-down rhubarb pudding.
  • With Mary's trusted advice and recipes, discover how easy fantastic fast cooking can be.

