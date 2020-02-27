Mary Berrys Quick Cooking Mary Berry
- The nation's queen of home cooking brings her foolproof, delicious approach to quick fix cooking.
- In this brand-new, official tie-in to the major BBC Two series, Mary shows how being in a rush will never be a problem again. Find brilliant 20- and 30-minute meals and enjoy wonderful dishes that can be swiftly assembled and then left to cook away while you do something else.
- Mary's utterly reliable, always delicious fast dishes tempt any tastebuds and her no-fuss expertise means you can cook from scratch and put mouth-watering home-cooked food on your family's table without compromising on quality or freshness.
- This stunning cookbook, packed with colourful photography, includes over 120 new recipes, including all the recipes from the series, plus Mary's trademark no-nonsense tips and techniques for getting ahead in the kitchen so cooking is always stress-free.
- Looking for a fast, satisfying supper? There's Crumble fish pie, Lamb tagine with preserved lemon or Pan-fried spiced falafels. Something special for Sunday lunch or dinner with friends? Roast Venison fillet and peppercorn sauce, 30-minute Beef ragu or Roast fillet pork with sage and mustard sauce followed by Upside-down rhubarb pudding.
- With Mary's trusted advice and recipes, discover how easy fantastic fast cooking can be.
