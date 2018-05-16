Meiji Hello Panda Coconut Biscuits 50G

Product Description
- Hello Panda Coconut Flavoured Filling
- Fun filled biscuit treats
- Pack size: 50G
Information
Ingredients
Biscuit (56.0%)- Wheat Flour (35.4%), Palm Oil (11.4%), Sugar (7%), Seasoning [Maltodextrin, Hydrolysed Soybean Protein, Yoghurt Powder, Flavour Enhancers (E627, E631)], Raising Agents (E503, E500), Salt, Emulsifier (E473), Malt Extract (Barley), Yeast Powder, Colour (E150a), Coconut Flavoured Filling (44.0%)- Vegetable Oil (Palm, Emulsifier (E475) contains Soybean) (17.5%), Sugar (11.9%), Lactose (Milk) (5.5%), Whole Milk Powder, Skim Milk Powder, Coconut Powder (Coconut Extract (1.4%), Maltodextrin, Emulsifier (Sodium Caseinate (Milk)), Anti-Caking Agent (E341)), Emulsifier (E322 Soybean), Flavouring (Coconut)
Allergy Information
- Manufactured on equipment that also processes product that contain Sesame
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Product of Singapore
Name and address
- Meiji Seika (S) Pte. Ltd.,
- 36 Quality Road,
- Singapore 618806.
Importer address
- Unisnacks Europe Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 477,
- Hertfordshire,
- AL7 9GA,
- UK.
Return to
- www.unisnacks.co.uk
- Tel: 0800 195 6438
Net Contents
50g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 50g serving
|Energy
|2213kJ/ 527kcal
|1107kJ/ 264kcal
|Fat
|28.2g
|14.1g
|Of which saturates
|15.9g
|8.0g
|Carbohydrate
|61.9g
|31.0g
|Of which sugars
|27.8g
|13.9g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.3g
|Protein
|6.3g
|3.2g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.4g
