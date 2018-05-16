By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Meiji Hello Panda Coconut Biscuits 50G


£ 1.00
£2.00/100g

Product Description

  • Hello Panda Coconut Flavoured Filling
  • Fun filled biscuit treats
  • Pack size: 50G

Information

Ingredients

Biscuit (56.0%)- Wheat Flour (35.4%), Palm Oil (11.4%), Sugar (7%), Seasoning [Maltodextrin, Hydrolysed Soybean Protein, Yoghurt Powder, Flavour Enhancers (E627, E631)], Raising Agents (E503, E500), Salt, Emulsifier (E473), Malt Extract (Barley), Yeast Powder, Colour (E150a), Coconut Flavoured Filling (44.0%)- Vegetable Oil (Palm, Emulsifier (E475) contains Soybean) (17.5%), Sugar (11.9%), Lactose (Milk) (5.5%), Whole Milk Powder, Skim Milk Powder, Coconut Powder (Coconut Extract (1.4%), Maltodextrin, Emulsifier (Sodium Caseinate (Milk)), Anti-Caking Agent (E341)), Emulsifier (E322 Soybean), Flavouring (Coconut)

Allergy Information

  • Manufactured on equipment that also processes product that contain Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Product of Singapore

Name and address

  • Meiji Seika (S) Pte. Ltd.,
  • 36 Quality Road,
  • Singapore 618806.

Importer address

  • Unisnacks Europe Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 477,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • AL7 9GA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Unisnacks Europe Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 477,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • AL7 9GA,
  • UK.
  • www.unisnacks.co.uk
  • Tel: 0800 195 6438

Net Contents

50g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g serving
Energy 2213kJ/ 527kcal1107kJ/ 264kcal
Fat 28.2g14.1g
Of which saturates15.9g8.0g
Carbohydrate 61.9g31.0g
Of which sugars 27.8g13.9g
Fibre 0.6g0.3g
Protein 6.3g3.2g
Salt 0.7g0.4g













