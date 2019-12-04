Muller Light Toffee & Vanilla Yogurt 6 X 160G

Product Description
- Smooth toffee flavour fat free yogurt with sweetener x 3 Vanilla flavour fat free yogurt with sweetener x 3
- Supporting Next Generation Farmers
- For more information about this initiative, see our website.
- Official Yogurt as Proud Sponsor of British Athletics and Athletics Ireland.
- Müller Light yogurts are now thicker and creamier tasting than ever whilst having no added sugar, fat free, high in protein and only 99 calories or less. A delicious yogurt snack to enjoy anytime of the day, with all the tasty varieties on offer, the toughest choice is deciding which one to try next! Enjoy no added sugar, fat free Müller Light Vanilla and Toffee yogurt at only 99 calories or less per pot.
- Thicker recipe, No added sugar, Fat Free, High in Protein.
- Contains naturally occurring sugars.
- Contains a source of phenylalanine.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 960g
- No added sugar
- Fat Free
- High in Protein
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Best before see top of pack.
Name and address
- Müller,
- TF9 3SQ,
- UK.
Return to
- Müller,
- TF9 3SQ,
- UK.
- www.muller.co.uk
Net Contents
6 x 160g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk), Water, Modified Maize Starch, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Flavourings, Sweetener: Aspartame, Stabiliser: Pectins, Colour: Carotenes
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy 217kJ (51kcal) Fat <0.5g of which saturates 0.1g Carbohydrate 6.7g of which sugars 6.1g Protein 5.2g Salt 0.21g Calcium 160mg (32% of NRV per pot) NRV is Nutrient Reference Value -
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk), Water, Modified Maize Starch, Flavourings, Colour: Plain Caramel, Salt, Sweeteners: Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Stabiliser: Pectins
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy 208kJ (49kcal) Fat <0.5g of which saturates 0.1g Carbohydrate 6.6g of which sugars 5.7g Protein 4.8g Salt 0.27g Calcium 150mg (30% of NRV per pot) NRV is Nutrient Reference Value -
