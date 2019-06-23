By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Muller Light Yellow Fruit Yogurt 6 X 160G

Muller Light Yellow Fruit Yogurt 6 X 160G
Product Description

  • Mango & passionfruit fat free yogurt with sweetener x 2 Peach & pineapple fat free yogurt with sweetener x 2 Mandarin fat free yogurt with sweetener x 2
  • Supporting Next Generation Farmers
  • For more information about this initiative, see our website.
  • Official Yogurt as Proud Sponsor of British Athletics and Athletics Ireland.
  • Müller Light yogurts are now thicker and creamier tasting than ever whilst having no added sugar, fat free, high in protein and only 99 calories or less. A delicious yogurt snack to enjoy anytime of the day, with all the tasty varieties on offer, the toughest choice is deciding which one to try next! Enjoy no added sugar, fat free Müller Light Citrus yogurt at only 99 calories or less per pot.
  • Thicker recipe, No added sugar, Fat Free, High in Protein.
  • Contains is naturally occurring sugars.
  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 960g
  • No added sugar
  • Fat Free
  • High in Protein

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Best before see top of pack.

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

6 x 160g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Yogurt (Milk), Water, Peach (5%), Pineapple (4.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrates, Citric Acid, Sweetener: Aspartame

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.Best before see top of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g
    Energy218kJ (51kcal)
    Fat<0.5g
    of which saturates0.1g
    Carbohydrate7.1g
    of which sugars6.5g
    Protein4.9g
    Salt0.22g
    Calcium135mg (27% of NRV per pot)
    NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-
    Information

    Ingredients

    Yogurt (Milk), Water, Mandarin Juice from Concentrate (5%), Mandarin (4%), Modified Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Sweetener: Aspartame, Flavourings

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.Best before see top of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g
    Energy220kJ (52kcal)
    Fat<0.5g
    of which saturates0.1g
    Carbohydrate7.2g
    of which sugars6.5g
    Protein4.9g
    Salt0.2g
    Calcium134mg (26% of NRV per pot)
    NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-
    Information

    Ingredients

    Yogurt (Milk), Water, Mango (8%), Passionfruit Juice from Concentrate (1.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Sweetener: Aspartame, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Stabiliser: Pectins, Flavourings

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.Best before see top of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g
    Energy 224kJ (53kcal)
    Fat <0.5g
    of which saturates 0.1g
    Carbohydrate 7.2g
    of which sugars 6.6g
    Protein 4.9g
    Salt 0.2g
    Calcium 134mg (26% of NRV per pot)
    NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Scrummy yogurts! Best value for money and non-calo

5 stars

Scrummy yogurts! Best value for money and non-calorific around!

