Arla Skyr Pouring Yogurt Raspberry 1Kg

No pouring
It's too thick to pour get Arla to make it thinner please
Great way to start your day!
Best high nutrition breakfast...just pour into your bowl, top with some fruit granola and enjoy!!!
Yogurt (Milk), Skyr Yogurt (Milk) (34%), Raspberry Puree (6.4%), Sugar, Maize Starch, Raspberry Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavouring
Keep refrigerated. Do not exceed use by date.For use by date see top of pack.
Produced in Germany with EU-milk
This pot contains approximately 6 servings
1kg ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 150 g Serving
|Energy (kJ)
|275
|412
|Energy (kcal)
|64
|97
|Fat (g)
|<0.5
|<0.5
|of which saturates (g)
|<0.5
|<0.5
|Carbohydrates (g)
|9.1
|13.6
|of which sugars (g)
|8.7
|13.1
|Fibre (g)
|0.1
|0.2
|Protein (g)
|6.0
|9.0
|Salt (g)
|0.11
|0.16
