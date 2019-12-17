Arla Skyr Pouring Yogurt Vanilla 1Kg

Product Description
- A Blend of Yogurt and Icelandic Style Strained Yogurt with Vanilla
- For hundreds of years Icelanders have enjoyed skyr (pronounced 'skee-er') as part of their daily diet. Carefully strained to create a delicious, thick texture, it's fat free, reduced in sugar*, and high in protein.
- Now, you can enjoy Icelandic-style skyr mixed with yogurt giving it a pourable consistency. Available in a handy bottle, it's easy to pour and with our resealable cap it's easy to store.
- *30% less sugar than other flavoured yogurts based on a market average.
- Smooth and mellow
- Farmer Owned - Care in every step from cow to you
- High protein
- Fat free
- Contains no artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1kg
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk), Skyr Yogurt (Milk) (36%), Water, Sugar, Maize Starch, Natural Flavour, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid), Ground Vanilla Beans, Vanilla Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Do not exceed use by date.For use by date see top of pack.
Produce of
Produced in Germany with EU-milk
Preparation and Usage
- To remove excess yogurt follow these easy steps:
- Press the finger icon in the top, and track round the perforated guide to release
- Unfold the flaps at the bottom of the carton
- Press out the remaining yogurt
- Shake well before use.
- Try Arla skyr pouring yogurt on muesli as a delicious start to the day, or over fruit as an easy afternoon snack.
- Arla skyr pouring yogurt can be eaten on it's own, or alternatively why not try these other usage suggestions:
- Add to smoothies
- Pour over fruit and cereal
- Stir into your favourite recipes
Number of uses
This pot contains approximately 6 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Arla Foods Ltd,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB.
Return to
- Arla Foods Ltd,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB.
- Arla Customer Careline: 0113 382 7009
- hello@arlafoods.com
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 150 g Serving
|Energy (kJ)
|262
|392
|Energy (kcal)
|61
|92
|Fat (g)
|<0.5
|<0.5
|of which saturates (g)
|<0.5
|<0.5
|Carbohydrates (g)
|8.1
|12
|of which sugars (g)
|7.8
|12
|Fibre (g)
|0.0
|0.0
|Protein (g)
|6.3
|9.4
|Salt (g)
|0.12
|0.18
|-
|-
