By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Arla Skyr Pouring Yogurt Natural 1Kg

No ratings yetWrite a review
Arla Skyr Pouring Yogurt Natural 1Kg
£ 2.00
£0.20/100g

Product Description

  • A Fat Free Blend of Yogurt and Icelandic Style Strained Yogurt
  • For hundreds of years Icelanders have enjoyed skyr (pronounced 'skee-er') as part of their daily diet. Carefully strained to create a delicious, thick texture, it's fat free, and high in protein.
  • Now, you can enjoy Icelandic-style skyr mixed with yogurt giving it a pourable consistency. Available in a handy bottle, it's easy to pour and with our resealable cap it's easy to store.
  • Smooth and creamy
  • Farmer Owned - Care in every step from cow to you
  • High protein
  • Fat free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1kg
  • High protein
  • Fat free

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Skyr Yogurt (Milk) (40%)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Do not exceed use by date.For use by date see top of pack.

Produce of

Produced in Germany with EU-milk

Preparation and Usage

  • To remove excess yogurt follow these easy steps:
  • Press the finger icon in the top, and track round the perforated guide to release
  • Unfold the flaps at the bottom of the carton
  • Press out the remaining yogurt
  • Shake well before use.
  • Try Arla skyr pouring yogurt on muesli as a delicious start to the day, or over fruit as an easy afternoon snack.
  • Arla skyr pouring yogurt can be eaten on it's own, or alternatively why not try these other usage suggestions:
  • Add to smoothies
  • Pour over fruit and cereal
  • Stir into your favourite recipes

Number of uses

This pot contains approximately 6 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Arla Foods Ltd,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Return to

  • Arla Foods Ltd,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.
  • Arla Customer Careline: 0113 382 7009
  • hello@arlafoods.com

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 150 g Serving
Energy (kJ)201 302
Energy (kcal)47 71
Fat (g)<0.5 <0.5
of which saturates (g)<0.5 <0.5
Carbohydrates (g)3.8 5.8
of which sugars (g)3.8 5.8
Fibre (g)0.0 0.0
Protein (g)6.9 10
Salt (g)0.13 0.20
This pot contains approximately 6 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Arla Skyr Natural Yogurt 450G

£ 1.60
£0.36/100g

Offer

Rosedene Farms Blueberries 125G

£ 1.09
£8.72/kg

Tesco Frozen Blueberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Frozen Raspberries 350G

£ 2.00
£5.72/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here