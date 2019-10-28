Philadelphia Handisnacks 42.6G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1015 kJ / 242 kcal
Product Description
- Soft Cheese Dip (13 % fat) with Breadsticks (31 %) with added Wheat Dextrin (Dietary Fibre) and Wheat Germ.
- For delicious recipe ideas or any other comments: Visit: www.philadelphia.co.uk
- Your favourite Light Philadelphia soft cheese with mini baked Italian breadsticks to dip - the perfect combination. Made with milk and real cream, they have the same fresh and creamy taste as Original, but with 30% less fat and only 103 calories.
- They are the perfect, nourishing snack to tide you over to your next meal. Full of dairy goodness, they are a delicious source of protein! Keep them in your fridge at home or at work for when you're feeling peckish.
- Philadelphia Light & Tasty also stays fresh out of the fridge for up to 4 hours, making them your new go-to snack, wherever you may be.
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- - Baked not fried
- - Made with pasteurised milk
- - Made with no artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
- Pack size: 42.6g
- Source of protein
Information
Ingredients
Soft Cheese Dip: Skimmed Milk Soft Cheese (41 %), Full Fat Soft Cheese (24 %), Cream, Water, Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan), Acid (Citric Acid), Breadsticks: Wheat Flour, Coconut Oil, Wheat Dextrin (5.5 %), Barley Malt Extract, Yeast, Wheat Germ (1 %), Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Best before: See Tub.
Number of uses
Contains 1 portion
Name and address
Net Contents
42.6g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g:
|Per Portion (42.6 g):
|%** Per Portion (42.6 g):
|Energy
|1015 kJ / 242 kcal
|432 kJ / 103 kcal
|5 %
|Fat
|11 g
|4.8 g
|7 %
|of which Saturates
|7.9 g
|3.4 g
|17 %
|Carbohydrate
|26 g
|11 g
|4 %
|of which Sugars
|3.3 g
|1.4 g
|2 %
|Fibre
|1.2 g
|0.5 g
|Protein
|7.9 g
|3.3 g
|7 %
|Salt
|0.94 g
|0.40 g
|7 %
|** Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
