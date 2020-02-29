Bic Triangle Pencils 3 Pack

Great pencil 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 29th February 2020 The best pencil I have found to use so far. Nice and clear to see on the paper unlike a lot of other pencils on the market, writes very clearly and beautifully very smooth to use and does not snap off like some others do [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not easy to break 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 27th February 2020 This pencil is in triangle shape, which is good for younger children to learn how to hold the pencil properly, and I love the graphite is quite hard to break, as my five year old still need more practice to control the pencil perfectly, so this type of pencil is ideal for her. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

not just for artists 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 22nd February 2020 Received and was happy to share with daughter and friend - both reallly artistic and forever drawing painting - personally found this to be really comfortable to hold My daughter was especially pleased with the weight and will definitely be buying them [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved this 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 21st February 2020 My daughter is left handed and always get sore fingers writing. Until now, these are great for her. I am a right handed writer and also found these comfortable, always the one I reach for now out of the pen holder. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Draws really smoothly 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 21st February 2020 I usually just use mechanical pencils but i thought id give this a try and honestly they were really good. Especially when theyre really sharp, unlike other pencils the graphite lasts really long and doesnt require me to continuously keep sharpening. However, even when its abit blunt its good for drawing thick lines as its really dense in its lack colour. The triangle shape on the pencil somewhat does make it comfortable to hold between my 3 fingers. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice pencils, but not quite for long use. 3 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 20th February 2020 These pencils feel really smooth to use. I thought there would be a problem with the shape of them when sharpening, but I had no problems at all! I do find they are much better for quick sketches, than full drawings, and when using for a prolonged amount of time, my fingers do start to hurt from the shape a little. I love the blue metallic colour of them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely shape 4 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 15th February 2020 We tested these pencils and we must say they are lovely to work with,adults or children alike.They write really well and you get a good grip due to the shape of them.My 6 year old grandson loves to use them to do his homework with. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Triangular treats! 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 15th February 2020 I gave these to my youngest daughter to try as her 'special' pencils as she's learning to write. She's loved the shape of these pencils as they were so comfortable for her to use. They haven't broken yet, but just needs a quick sharpen now and again! Would definitely recommend these to others!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth and sleek 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 14th February 2020 I haven't used a pencil in years but you pickit up again I like to write but I make mistakes so having the rubber helps a great deal these are good to hold and I'm sure they will last a long time and they are smooth to hold very good thanks for the chance to try them [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]