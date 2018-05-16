Guess How Much I Love You Muslin Gift Set

- - Features Little Nutbrown Hare from the much-loved picture book Guess How Much I Love You
- - A high-quality gift set presented in a beautifully illustrated gift box with ribbon handle
- - Includes a Little Nutbrown Hare plush toy and three machine washable muslin squares
- - Each of the 100% cotton muslin squares features beautiful illustrations inspired by the picture book
- - Suitable from birth making it a perfect baby shower, newborn or christening gift
- A special occasion in baby's life demands a truly special gift - and the Guess How Much I Love You Toy and Muslin Set offers gift buyers and parents the perfect combination of a classic character, quality products and stunning presentation. Featuring the Little Nutbrown Hare from the much-loved picture book Guess How Much I Love You, this high-quality set features a Little Nutbrown Hare plush toy and three 60cm x 60cm, 100% cotton, machine washable muslin squares with beautiful illustrations inspired by the much-loved picture book. These safe from birth products are presented in an illustrated window gift box with a ribbon handle, making it the ideal gift for a baby shower, Christening, a new arrival or baby's first Christmas.
- Muslins only - Warning! Keep Away from Fire
- 0m+
