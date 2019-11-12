By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Rowntrees Randoms Squish'ems 140G

4.5(49)Write a review
Rowntrees Randoms Squish'ems 140G
£ 1.24
£0.89/100g
Each 5 sweets** contain
  • Energy291kJ 68kcal
    3%
  • FatTrace
    <1%
  • SaturatesTrace
    <1%
  • Sugars10.8g
    12%
  • Salt0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1419kJ

Product Description

  • Assorted fruit flavour jellies
  • Visit us at www.rowntrees.co.uk, www.facebook.com/rowntrees or www.twitter.com/rowntrees.
  • Like balancing jelly on an ice-cream! Have the best of both worlds with squishy foam and fruity jelly in one sweet! With great combinations of shapes, the fun never has to stop with Rowntree's® Randoms® Squish'ems.
  • Did you know that we don't use artificial colours, flavours or preservatives in Rowntree's® sweets? It's even more reason to enjoy the different flavours, textures, shapes, and colours in every playfully random bag.
  • These brilliantly random sweets are brought to you by Rowntree's®, the makers of the classic Fruit Pastille. The story begins in 1862, when Henry Rowntree bought a cocoa works in York and transformed it into a confectionary company. In 2009 Randoms® were born, bringing fruity randomness to the family.
  • Have you tried Rowntree's® Randoms® Sours?!
  • Deliciously fruity-flavoured soft, foamy sweets with jelly tops
  • A random assortment of shapes, colours, textures and flavours
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 140g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelatine, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Tartaric Acid, Acetic Acid), Apple Juice Concentrate (1.2%), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Coconut, Rapeseed, Sunflower), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Black Carrot, Carrot, Safflower, Hibiscus), Natural Flavourings, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Invert Sugar Syrup, Spirulina Concentrate, Colours (Beta-Carotene, Paprika Extract, Chlorophylls and Chlorophyllins)

Storage

Store cool and dryFor Best Before End See Base.

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 5 Sweets = 1 Serving
  • Love to Share
  • ... with others
  • ... with a movie
  • ... as a treat

Number of uses

Contains approximately 6 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 604 604
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • ROI: 00800 6378 5385
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,
  • Dublin 24.

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*%RI*
Energy1419kJ291kJ8400kJ
-334kcal68kcal2000kcal3%
Fat0.1gTrace70g<1%
of which: saturates0.1gTrace20g<1%
Carbohydrate77.0g15.8g260g6%
of which: sugars52.7g10.8g90g12%
Fibre0.0g0.0g--
Protein4.8g1.0g50g2%
Salt0.04g0.01g6g<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**5 sweets----
Contains approximately 6 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

View more safety information

Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

49 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

A great addition to Rowntrees Randoms

5 stars

I like the standard Rowntree’s Randoms and these were just as delicous, and more varied with the jelly addition. The multiple textures and flavours make for very addictive sweets. certainly could go through a pack in a short sitting. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the texture

5 stars

Lovely and soft and fruity. One is never enough, usually end up finishing the packet

Nice

4 stars

Nice but not as amazing as I was expecting to be. They were the right texture but just weirdly flavoured. Just not to my taste. I would buy them again though. I did like the squishines! They are little tart too which is right up my street! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Moreish

5 stars

Fantastic sweets. Once you open the packet you won’t stop until they are all gone. Flavours are amazing and suitable for all the family. Fun playful shapes for kids enjoyment. Would recommend to everyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Squishy loveliness!

5 stars

Everyone knows that all Rowntree's sweets taste great and these are no exception! They're squishy, fruity, don't taste artificial, and you just want more and more of them! Highly recommended! Just settle for cheap sweets! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

They were nice!

4 stars

Not really much a sweety person but I was pleasantly surprised when I tried these ones. They were quite mourish which is a good thing! (Maybe not for my teeth lol). My husband is a sweety person and loved them! Would definitely buy these again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very Gummy

3 stars

Not the best tasting sweets I've tasted. The texture is quite rubbery, and they taste a little artificial. I barely knew what sort of flavour I was eating, and it was essentially just chewy sugar for me. I wouldn't go out and buy this out of choice, but I wouldn't throw it away if someone offered me some. Sadly, not Rowntrees' best sweets. I'll stick to their Fruit Pastilles. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very tasty!

5 stars

These sweets are so good bursting with flavour and ideal for the whole family! I have bought these many times since my first purchase. My son loved them so much and has asked for more since. I’d definitely recommend buying these for yourself or children [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sweet!

4 stars

Whats not to love about these little soft and squishy sweets. There are loads of different flavour combinations, they have a little tab to hold so you can bite the jelly end off and have loads of different pictures on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

scrumptious

5 stars

I am not normally one for chewy sweets but tried these for the first time and really liked them. Some chewy sweets are so chewy I feel like it takes ages to eat them but these have a good texture and are not too chewy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 49 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Helpful little swaps

Haribo Fruitilicious Reduced Sugar 165G

£ 1.25
£0.76/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here