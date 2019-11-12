Rowntrees Randoms Squish'ems 140G

A great addition to Rowntrees Randoms
I like the standard Rowntree’s Randoms and these were just as delicous, and more varied with the jelly addition. The multiple textures and flavours make for very addictive sweets. certainly could go through a pack in a short sitting. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love the texture
Lovely and soft and fruity. One is never enough, usually end up finishing the packet
Nice
Nice but not as amazing as I was expecting to be. They were the right texture but just weirdly flavoured. Just not to my taste. I would buy them again though. I did like the squishines! They are little tart too which is right up my street! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Moreish
Fantastic sweets. Once you open the packet you won’t stop until they are all gone. Flavours are amazing and suitable for all the family. Fun playful shapes for kids enjoyment. Would recommend to everyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Squishy loveliness!
Everyone knows that all Rowntree's sweets taste great and these are no exception! They're squishy, fruity, don't taste artificial, and you just want more and more of them! Highly recommended! Just settle for cheap sweets! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
They were nice!
Not really much a sweety person but I was pleasantly surprised when I tried these ones. They were quite mourish which is a good thing! (Maybe not for my teeth lol). My husband is a sweety person and loved them! Would definitely buy these again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very Gummy
Not the best tasting sweets I've tasted. The texture is quite rubbery, and they taste a little artificial. I barely knew what sort of flavour I was eating, and it was essentially just chewy sugar for me. I wouldn't go out and buy this out of choice, but I wouldn't throw it away if someone offered me some. Sadly, not Rowntrees' best sweets. I'll stick to their Fruit Pastilles. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very tasty!
These sweets are so good bursting with flavour and ideal for the whole family! I have bought these many times since my first purchase. My son loved them so much and has asked for more since. I’d definitely recommend buying these for yourself or children [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Sweet!
Whats not to love about these little soft and squishy sweets. There are loads of different flavour combinations, they have a little tab to hold so you can bite the jelly end off and have loads of different pictures on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
scrumptious
I am not normally one for chewy sweets but tried these for the first time and really liked them. Some chewy sweets are so chewy I feel like it takes ages to eat them but these have a good texture and are not too chewy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]