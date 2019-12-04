Ginsters 4S Bake In Tray Cornish Pasties 720G

Cornish traditional pasties
These pasties taste "just like Cornwall". Great idea the foil trays, make baking more convenient.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1129kJ/271kcal
Potato, Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), British Beef (15%), Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed, Sunflower), Onion, Swede, Beef Fat, Salt, Egg, Cornflour, Pepper, Milk, Dried Onion, Sugar, Ground Mustard Seeds, Dried Leek, Coriander, Turmeric
Keep refrigeratedFreeze for those mid-week meals Consume within 1 month Freeze before use by date To eat cold, defrost thoroughly & consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Serve with your favourite side dishes.
These are guidelines only, appliances may vary. Please ensure food is piping hot before serving.
Do not microwave in foil tray.
Oven cook
Instructions: 3 simple steps
1 Pre-heat 180°C Oven Fan 160°C, Gas 4.
2 Remove film & sleeve.
3 Place foil tray directly onto oven shelf frozen 30-35 mins.
720g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1129kJ/271kcal
|Fat
|18.2g
|Saturates
|8.6g
|Carbohydrate
|20.2g
|Sugar
|1.7g
|Protein
|5.7g
|Salt
|1.17g
