Ginsters 4S Bake In Tray Cornish Pasties 720G

5(1)Write a review
Each pasty contains
  • Energy2033kJ 488kcal
    24%
  • Fat32.8g
    47%
  • Saturates15.5g
    78%
  • Sugars3.0g
    3%
  • Salt1.29g
    35%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1129kJ/271kcal

Product Description

  • British minced beef with potato, onion and swede, distinctly seasoned with pepper, wrapped in light puff pastry.
  • Pack illustration: Wheal Coates 52 miles from our bakery in Callington, Cornwall
  • Need some recipe inspiration? Visit www.ginsters.co.uk
  • Our British Beef spends time out in the fields, when welfare requires they are housed indoors.
  • It all started with our Cornish pasty from our home in Cornwall since 1969
  • We're proud to use only 100% British farmed beef
  • We buy our veg locally from Hay Farm, Cornwall whenever we can
  • We never add artificial ingredients (flavours, colours or preservatives)
  • New! Bigger size*
  • *Bigger size compared to our standard 4 pack
  • 100% British farmed beef
  • Delicious hot or cold!
  • A taste of Cornwall
  • Oven bake 20-25 mins
  • Bake in tray
  • Less mess, preparation and washing up
  • Quick cook
  • Genuine Cornish pasty - certification mark
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 720g

Information

Ingredients

Potato, Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), British Beef (15%), Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed, Sunflower), Onion, Swede, Beef Fat, Salt, Egg, Cornflour, Pepper, Milk, Dried Onion, Sugar, Ground Mustard Seeds, Dried Leek, Coriander, Turmeric

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigeratedFreeze for those mid-week meals Consume within 1 month Freeze before use by date To eat cold, defrost thoroughly & consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Serve with your favourite side dishes.
These are guidelines only, appliances may vary. Please ensure food is piping hot before serving.
Do not microwave in foil tray.

Instructions: 3 simple steps
1 Pre-heat 180°C Oven Fan 160°C, Gas 4.
2 Remove film & sleeve.
3 Place foil tray directly onto oven shelf frozen 30-35 mins.

Instructions: 3 simple steps
1 Pre-heat 180°C oven Fan 160°C, Gas 4.
2 Remove film & sleeve.
3 Place foil tray directly onto oven shelf chilled 20-25 mins.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Ginsters,
  • Callington,
  • Cornwall,
  • PL17 7XG.

Return to

  • We're here to help
  • Ginsters,
  • Callington,
  • Cornwall,
  • PL17 7XG.
  • Tel: 01579 386333
  • Email: feedback@ginsters.co.uk
  • www.ginsters.co.uk

Net Contents

720g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1129kJ/271kcal
Fat 18.2g
Saturates 8.6g
Carbohydrate 20.2g
Sugar1.7g
Protein 5.7g
Salt 1.17g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Cornish traditional pasties

5 stars

These pasties taste "just like Cornwall". Great idea the foil trays, make baking more convenient.

