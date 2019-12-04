By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ginsters 4 Pack Bake In Tray Steak Slice 620G

5(1)Write a review
£ 2.50
£0.40/100g

Offer

Each slice contains
  • Energy1630kJ 392kcal
    19%
  • Fat23.2g
    33%
  • Saturates10.9g
    54%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt1.29g
    21%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1052kJ/253kcal

Product Description

  • British diced and minced beef with chopped onion in a beef stock gravy, wrapped in light puff pastry.
  • Need some recipe inspiration? Visit www.ginsters.co.uk
  • Bigger size*
  • *Bigger size compared to our standard 4 pack
  • We've been baking pastry from our home in Cornwall since 1969
  • We're proud to use only 100% British farmed beef
  • We buy our veg locally from Hay farm, Cornwall whenever we can
  • We never add artificial ingredients (flavours, colours or preservatives)
  • Delicious hot or cold!
  • A taste of Cornwall
  • 100% British farmed beef
  • 20-25 mins oven bake
  • Bake in tray
  • Less mess
  • Quick cook
  • Less preparation
  • Less washing up
  • Source of protein
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 620g
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

British Beef (27%), Water, Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed), Onion, Cornflour, Egg, Yeast Extract, Beef Stock, Salt, Pepper, Beef Fat, Milk, Barley Malt Flour, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Ground Mustard Seeds

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigeratedFreeze for those mid-week meals Freeze before use by date Consume within 1 month To eat cold, defrost thoroughly & consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: These are guidelines only, appliances may vary. Please ensure food is piping hot before serving.
Do not microwave in foil tray.

Oven cook
Instructions: 1 Pre-heat oven 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4.
2 Remove film & sleeve.
3 Place foil tray directly onto oven shelf 30-35 mins.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve with your favourite side dishes

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Ginsters,
  • Callington,
  • Cornwall,
  • PL17 7XG.

Return to

  • We're here to help
  • Tel: 01579 386333
  • Email: feedback@ginsters.co.uk
  • www.ginsters.co.uk

Net Contents

620g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1052kJ/253kcal
Fat 15.0g
Saturates 7.0g
Carbohydrate 17.9g
Sugar1.0g
Protein 10.9g
Salt 0.83g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

GINSTERS PASTIES

5 stars

These are lovely pasties that bring back memories of Cornwall. The foil baking tray is a great new idea , and top marks to whoever thought of the idea.

