Tefal Blendeo

Re-fit the bottom of the cup before every use...
Once I was using this blender and the bottom of the cup became loose as the blender was operating. All my ingredients were wasted as they ended up all over the blender base, counter and floor. I rarely take the parts of the cup apart when washing it and, when I do, I put them together as instructed. I would not expect it to come apart easily, specialy not when it starts operating. I have had the blender for a while and after the first incident I tend to remember to re-fit the bottom of the cup before use. Today I didn't and ended up with a second unpleasant incident, hence my review...