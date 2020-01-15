By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tefal Blendeo

Tefal Blendeo
£ 40.00
£40.00/each
  • - Extra-resistant, easy-clean removable blades for efficient blending
  • - Two speeds, 1.5L capacity and comfort handle for convenience
  • - Suction lid to prevent splatters and locking jug for safety in use
  • Looking for the best blender to make your everyday smoothies, shakes and sauces? Meet the versatile Tefal Blendeo blender. Its four extra-resistant stainless-steel Zelkrom blades are angled - two upwards and two downwards - to pull ingredients in from above and below for velvety smooth results. They're removable, too: just unscrew the base and pop them in the dishwasher, along with the jug and lid. No washing up required! This blender is super simple to use, thanks to the two-speed rotary dial, plus pulse function to help you get the perfect texture. This ultra-compact blender boasts a powerful 400W motor for perfect results, fast. Watch it turn ice to snow in seconds. The generous 1.5L (1.25L useful capacity) plastic jug has a handy external measurements to guide you and an ergonomic handle for easy pouring. You also get a measuring cup for extra precision - great for adding ingredients safely and easily while the blender is running. The suction lid avoids any splatters and the safety lock prevents the blender from running until the jug is locked onto the base. To prevent overheating, Blendeo is equipped with a Double Air Ventilating System - one under the base and another under the jug - while two suction cups keep the blender stable on your worktop. Use the chopper accessory for dicing garlic, herb and onions quickly - and without any onion-induced tears! The grinder accessory is ideal for grinding everything from nuts to coffee beans.

Re-fit the bottom of the cup before every use...

3 stars

Once I was using this blender and the bottom of the cup became loose as the blender was operating. All my ingredients were wasted as they ended up all over the blender base, counter and floor. I rarely take the parts of the cup apart when washing it and, when I do, I put them together as instructed. I would not expect it to come apart easily, specialy not when it starts operating. I have had the blender for a while and after the first incident I tend to remember to re-fit the bottom of the cup before use. Today I didn't and ended up with a second unpleasant incident, hence my review...

