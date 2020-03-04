Batchelors Super Noodles Chicken & Mushroom 90G

Not particularly flavourful
Found them to be a less flavourful version of the standard chicken ones. The mushroom flavouring isn't particularly strong. Be better off buying the normal ones and frying some mushrooms at the same time to put through.
Yummy Even With Cheese Or Quorn In
My Favourite Flavour Of Super Noodles I Love These So Much I Even Made 2 Packets Once Yummy Because I Was Really Hungry And These Filled Me Up And I Had These With Cheese In And Quorn Ham As Well YUMMY DELICIOUS I Love These So Much The Best Flavour Ever!!!!