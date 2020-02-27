Lego War Machine Buster 76124

First lego set ever finished
This is the first lego set I have ever finished. I joined playing a little bit too late but I'm into it a lot now and this set is really good. I really liked the end of the build and i got for Christmas. But there is no option for Christmas.
This is my first Lego ant Man. I really like the barrel gun feature.
War Machine Buster
I thought it was a fun build I enjoyed putting it together
Amazing Set!!!
This set comes with everything that you would want. A nice build, great figures, and a reasonable price.
Good Overall
This is a decent build overall, my main complaint is that unlike many of the other similar sized hulk-buster builds, the elbow joints on this are set at 90 degrees instead of flexible. A simple joint would have allowed much more playability for my kids.
War machine buster
This was a great set and I have fun by making it stomp around and fight some of my other minifigures. It’s like the hulk buster but with war machine instead of iron man, and way more upgraded.
Not Movie Accurate
I really wish Lego could release a couple more "accurate" endgame sets since the movie is out. I don't care about the price or the build, the sets corresponding to the movie is all I want. Pepper in the rescue suit, Hawkeye's new look, Captain America's new suit, Nebula in the Ravagers' uniform, Thor's new look, Hulk with clothes on, the nano gauntlet, War Machine mk6(both looks), Shuri in the darker outfit, Valkyrie in her brighter outfit and her Pegasus, and many many other stuff that could be made into a lot of new sets, I think a lot of fans would be down to see these. Please consider.
Great build, decent figures
This is the third minifigure scale hulkbuster we've gotten, and I think it does an excellent job of following up the previous variants. The gray and red color scheme works well and all the shooter functions really fit well considering the pilot goes by War Machine. Aside from that this is actually quite a fun set to build and play with. My biggest complaint is that the minifigures are wearing identical quantum realm outfits. Their new helmet and face pieces are a nice touch though, particularly War Machine's face and Ant-Man's helmet. Fortunately there's a good chance we will be seeing both of these guys again so the fact that the figures aren't unique isn't much of a problem here.
Awesome set!
The set was very easy to build. It was just the thing that my lego iron man collection was missing.Although, there was no war machine buster in the movie, rodey’s suit was larger than any suit he has worn before. I think lego represented that the best they could.I believe that lego should make a set with pepper pots in her iron girl suit.Don’t you?
almost perfect!
I was very thrilled to get this set because of the character, the war-machine minifig is very detailed and i'm quite impressed by the ant man. The outriders were a nice addition although now i have about 5 of them. the mech was almost perfect but the arms are not as flexible as i was hoping for. But in summary if you like sets with big guns and fire power, this is your set