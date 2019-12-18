Sma Pro Growing Up Milk 1-3Yr 800G
Product Description
- Fortified milk drink for young children from 1 year onwards.
- SMA® PRO Growing Up Milk is one way to help support your child's nutrient intake in combination with a healthy balanced diet. It has a blend of ingredients tailored to support young children's growth, up until their 4th birthday.
- The European legislation on follow-on milks has been updated (EU Regulation 2016/127). As a result we have reformulated our SMA® PRO Growing Up Milk to ensure the levels of vitamins, minerals and omega 3 are provided at the new levels to align with this new legislation. We have also changed our source of Omega 3 in SMA PRO Growing Up Milk powders to align with our ready to feed products and therefore they are no longer suitable for vegetarians.
- Growth
- Vitamin D and calcium to support the normal growth and development of bones. Omega 3 & 6† and iodine to help support normal growth.
- Immunity
- Vitamins A, C & D to help support the normal function of a child's immune system
- Development
- Iron to help support normal cognitive development in a young child's brain
- SMA® PRO Growing Up Milk contains vitamin D and calcium to support the normal growth and development of bones, and Omega 3 & 6† and iodine to help support normal growth. Now has the highest level of Omega 3 DHA* in the UK with a 4 x increase** in our new recipe. It also contains a blend of vitamins, including A, C & D to help support the normal function of a child's immune system. SMA® Growing Up Milk is also enriched with iron to help support normal cognitive development in a child's brain.
- † The beneficial effect of essential fatty acids is obtained with a daily intake of 10 g of Linoleic acid and 2 g of a-linolenic acid.
- Also available in ready-to-feed liquids***. Ready-to-feed liquids do not require any preparation. Just shake and pour them straight into a beaker or drink directly from the smaller cartons using the straw provided. Available in 1 litre and 200 ml on-the-go carton with handy straw.
- * From April 2019, Growing Up Milk powders only.
- **Compared to our previous recipe, powders only
- *** Ready-to-feed liquids: recipes in liquid format vary from powder, no change to current liquid formulation.
- SCIENCE INSPIRED BY NATURE
- SMA® Nutrition has been leading research in baby nutrition for over 100 years and our team of nutritionists have expert understanding of the evolving nutritional needs of young children, as they go through an amazing period of physical growth and cognitive development.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Leading baby nutrition research for over 100 years
- Halal certified (Powders only)
- Pack size: 800g
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk, Milk Proteins, Lactose (Milk), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Coconut, Rapeseed), Fish Oil (DHA), Minerals (Calcium Citrate, Potassium Citrate, Calcium Phosphate, Magnesium Chloride, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Chloride, Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, Copper Sulphate, Manganese Sulphate, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenate), Vitamins (Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Vitamin A, Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Vitamin K, Vitamin D, Biotin, Vitamin B12), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Ascorbyl Palmitate)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Use within 4 weeks of opening. For best before, see base of can.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding Guide from 12 Months to 3 Years
- 1 Serving = 200 ml: 1 beaker; Amount of Cooled, Boiled Water: 180ml, 6 fl. oz. (approx.); Number of Scoops of Powder: 6
- 6 scoops of powder added to 180 ml (6 fl. oz. approx.) water makes 200 ml (7 fl. oz. approx.) milk drink. All toddlers have different nutritional needs, but after 12 months we recommend your child has around 400 ml of milk per day. You can feed your child up to 3 servings per day depending on their individual nutritional needs. Mix 1 scoop of powder to 30 ml (approx. 1 fl. oz.) of water.
- How to open and prepare your toddler's drink
- Whilst this product is made under strict hygienic conditions, it is not sterile. Failure to follow instructions on preparation and storage may make your toddler ill.
- 1 Pull the safety seal and open the lid. The scoop is provided under the lid. Lift the tab, pull on the foil seal, carefully and safely remove the seal and dispose of it.
- 2 Wash hands well.
- 3 Measure 180 ml (approx. 6 fl. oz.) of cooled boiled water into a clean beaker.
- 4 Using only the scoop provided, add 6 scoops of powder, levelling off each scoop with the back of a clean dry knife. Store the scoop in suspension inside the can and replace lid.
- 5 Place a lid on the beaker and shake well until powder is fully dissolved. Cool beaker under cold running water or in a bowl or jug of cold water until lukewarm, do not immerse the lid. Test temperature by shaking a few drops onto the inside of your wrist.
- Important Feeding Information
- Do not add extra powder or water to make the drinks stronger or weaker and do not press powder into scoop. Using too much or too little powder can make your toddler ill.
- We recommend preparing each milk drink in individual beakers when required.
- For hygienic reasons, discard unfinished feed in the beaker as soon as possible.
- Made-up milk drink can be poured over cereals and mixed with food.
- Do not alter or add to milk drink unless medically directed.
- Do not warm feeds in microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
Number of uses
Approx. 178 scoops per can. 1 scoop = 4.5 g. Approx. 29 x 200 ml servings per can
Warnings
- IMPORTANT NOTICE: SMA® PRO Growing Up Milk is suitable for young children from 1-3 years, as part of a healthy balanced diet and it is not a breast milk substitute. Breastfeeding should continue for as long possible. Do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk with your toddler's teeth, as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Never leave your toddler alone during feeding as there is a risk they might choke.
Name and address
- In Republic of Ireland:
- Guarantee: This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it does not, please call us and we will be happy to investigate this for you. We will need some details, so please do not dispose of the pack or its contents. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- SMA careline®
- Here to support you with your parenting and feeding queries
- UK 0800 081 81 80
- www.smababy.co.uk
- ROI 1800 931 832
- www.smababy.ie
Lower age limit
1 Years
Upper age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
800g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml Prepared Feed
|% RI** per 100 ml
|Energy
|281 kJ
|-
|67 kcal
|Fat
|3.2 g
|of which, saturates
|0.8 g
|of which, unsaturates
|2.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|8.2 g
|of which, sugars
|8.2 g
|Protein
|1.3 g
|Salt* (= Sodium x 2.5)
|0.06 g
|Vitamin A
|56 µg
|14 %
|Vitamin D
|1.7 µg
|24 %
|Vitamin E
|1.5 mg
|30 %
|Vitamin K
|5.5 µg
|46 %
|Vitamin C
|12 mg
|27 %
|Thiamin
|0.1 mg
|15 %
|Riboflavin
|0.16 mg
|23 %
|Niacin
|0.56 mg
|8 %
|Vitamin B6
|0.05 mg
|7 %
|Folic Acid
|12.1 µg
|10 %
|Vitamin B12
|0.2 µg
|25 %
|Biotin
|2.2 µg
|22 %
|Pantothenic Acid
|0.54 mg
|18 %
|Sodium
|24 mg
|6 %
|Potassium
|75 mg
|8 %
|Chloride
|47 mg
|9 %
|Calcium
|73 mg
|13 %
|Phosphorus
|40 mg
|7 %
|Magnesium
|6.7 mg
|8 %
|Iron
|0.8 mg
|10 %
|Zinc
|0.5 mg
|10 %
|Copper
|0.05 mg
|11 %
|Selenium
|3.5 µg
|17 %
|Iodine
|14 µg
|18 %
|α-linolenic acid (ALA)†
|41 mg
|Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)††
|16.8 mg
|Linoleic acid (LA)†
|471 mg
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|Minerals
|-
|-
|Omega: 3
|-
|-
|Omega 6:
|-
|-
|*Salt is calculated as sodium x 2.5. Sodium is present for nutritional purposes
|-
|-
|**RI = Reference Intake is the amount of vitamins and minerals required per day by young children to help meet their daily nutritional requirements
|-
|-
|†beneficial effect of essential fatty acids is obtained with a daily intake of 10 g of linoleic acid and 2 g of α-linoleic acid
|-
|-
|††LCPS= Long Chain Polysunsaturates
|-
|-
Safety information
IMPORTANT NOTICE: SMA® PRO Growing Up Milk is suitable for young children from 1-3 years, as part of a healthy balanced diet and it is not a breast milk substitute. Breastfeeding should continue for as long possible. Do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk with your toddler's teeth, as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Never leave your toddler alone during feeding as there is a risk they might choke.
