Tesco Finest Rhubarb Yogurt 150G

Delicious yogurt. A great addition to your range.
Vile - don't bother with it
I have purchased the old style Finest Rhubarb Yoghurt for several years and loved it. The new stock is in inferior packaging and looks cheap. It has a completely different texture and flavour to the old style, it also leaves a nasty aftertaste. Quite frankly, the only way to describe it is vile. If you were a consumer of the old style pots, then don't bother with this, you will be more than disappointed. An inferior product for a premium price. The same applies to the Fudge version.
Bring back the originals!
What has happened to what were recently my favourite yoghurts? The taste & texture are different in both my favourite flavours (the rhubarb and vanilla ones). I now have to look for a new brand, these are not nice. Also, why plastic pots? I would have expected that manufacturers would move away from plastics, even recyclable ones. Very disappointed.
Don’t see what was Finest - no cream - tasted pretty mediocre