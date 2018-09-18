Pot Pasta Mac Cheese Instant Hot Snack 62G

LOVED IT!!
Absolutely loved this pot pasta! So much nicer than other leading brands I’ve used for many years, will definitely be making the switch to these. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Pot Pasta hot or not?
Recently I had an opportunity to try Pot Pasta Mac & cheese. I am a fan of this type of food so I was excited to try this one. I will start with the packaging. I like the design of it. It is simple and eye-catching. Sadly it was not to my liking. In my opinion it was lacking the flavour. It was ok but nothing special. It will not find a space in my cupboard. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Where is a cheese?
I quite like it, it got nice consistency, the only think is missing is taste. In my opinion not enough flavor, although as a instant meal from time to time it's not to bad. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not very tasty
I'm a fan of convenience and I do like other branded pot snacks but I wouldn't say I was a fan of this one and wouldn't buy it again. The taste was off and didn't taste very much like it should. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not in love
I really dont like writing bad reviews but there is nothing good with this product. People should avoid this version, with every taste its getting worse and worse. It tasted like a a aluminium foil and i felt like im eating a tyre! I couldnt even eat the whole pot, I felt like im gonna vomit in the second. I would not recommend it even to my biggest enemy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Pasta Macaroni Cheese Snack Pot
I think this is a great quick snack if you in rush or on the go. It's nice and easy and I taste great too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Pot Pasta Macaroni Cheese
I tried the Pot Pasta macaroni cheese snack pot for my lunch at work this week. It was nice and quick and easy to make, perfect for a work lunch as I don’t like to fiddle about on a break. The Pot Pasta was nice and creamy, and filled me up for a few hours. The only reason I’m not giving it 5 stars is because macaroni cheese isn’t my favourite but it was nice. A friend tried a little too and she really enjoyed it. I’ll be looking out to try other flavours in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A tasteless emergency food
As someone who loves camping, I was excited to try this to see whether it would be a good addition to our camping trips. I was not impressed. Whilst it’s easy to make and, as my husband put it, smells like it could be promising, it has a very bland taste. Whilst it would be fine if you have nothing else to eat, I certainly wouldn’t go out of my way to buy any. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not for me
Not very cheesy tasted more like plastic. Pasta was still hard and had a really bad smell to it. Would not recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Cheesy Goodness!!
Macaroni cheese (LOVE) so macaroni cheese pasta in a pot for lunch! Yes please!! Tastes good, simple, quick and easy!! I would definitely recommend!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]