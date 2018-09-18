By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pot Pasta Mac Cheese Instant Hot Snack 62G

3.5(69)Write a review
Pot Pasta Mac Cheese Instant Hot Snack 62G
£ 1.40
£22.59/kg
Each pot contains:
  • Energy1176kJ 269kcal
    14%
  • Fat9.9g
    14%
  • Saturates5.8g
    29%
  • Sugars4.1g
    5%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 486kJ/

Product Description

  • Instant pasta in a cheese sauce
  • Spend less time cooking and more time chasing your dreams with this deliciously convenient instant pasta snack pot from the makers of the UK's favourite pot snack brand, Pot Noodle. Made with quality ingredients, this tasty recipe is crafted with macaroni pasta in a cheese sauce inspired by Italy and its world famous cuisine. Easy to make and ready in just five minutes you only need to pour boiling water up to the fill line inside the pot and stir to awaken this taste sensation. We don't use any artificial colours, preservatives, or add any MSG to our macaroni cheese recipe and we source many of our ingredients sustainably, wherever possible. We think that you'll agree that it's better that way.
  • At Pot Noodle HQ it's our mission to save you time for what's important, so it's our job to help you do your job, whatever that may be. Why don't you come on over and visit our Twitter and Instagram pages (you can find us @PotNoodle) and give us a follow to see what we're up to next on our mission to inspire the nation to follow their dreams and save you time, so that no matter what your goal is in life #YouCanMakeIt
  • Quality ingredients
  • Instant macaroni pasta in a cheese sauce
  • From the makers of the UK's no. 1 Pot Snack brand
  • A tasty, quick and filling snack pot available in 4 more flavours
  • Just add boiling water, ready to eat in only 5 minutes
  • No artificial colours, preservatives, or added MSG
  • European Vegetarian Union
  • Pack size: 62g

Information

Ingredients

Pasta (47%) (Durum Wheat Semolina), Potato Starch, Processed Cheese (12%) [Cheese (Milk), Whey (Milk)], Palm Fat, Glucose Syrup, Potassium Chloride, Whey Powder (Milk) (1.5%), Skimmed Milk Powder (1.5%), Sugar, Sea Salt, Onion Powder, Milk Proteins, Garlic†, Black Pepper, Turmeric†, Flavourings (contain Milk), Yeast Extract, Salt, †From sustainable agriculture

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg, Soy and Celery

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See bottom of pot.

Preparation and Usage

  • You can make it
  • 1 Peel back lid halfway pour boiling water to fill line,
  • 2 Stir thoroughly to the bottom replace lid and leave for 5 minutes while you check out @PotNoodle
  • 3 Stir again, give us a follow, and enjoy!

Number of uses

Pot makes up to 242g after preparation with water = 1 portion

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever IE,
  • Citywest,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever IE,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Comments or questions?
  • Please call to chat on
  • (UK) Freephone 0800 032 3251
  • (IE) Callsave 1850 812030
  • Mon-Fri 8am-6pm

Net Contents

62g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as prepared) per 100g(as prepared) per pot**%* per pot**
Energy 486kJ/1176kJ/14%
-111kcal269kcal
Fat 4.1g9.9g14%
of which saturates 2.4g5.8g29%
Carbohydrate 15g36g14%
of which sugars 1.7g4.1g5%
Fibre <0.5g0.9g
Protein 3g7.3g15%
Salt 0.63g1.6g25%
* % of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
** Pot makes up to 242g after preparation with water = 1 portion---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

69 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

LOVED IT!!

5 stars

Absolutely loved this pot pasta! So much nicer than other leading brands I’ve used for many years, will definitely be making the switch to these. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pot Pasta hot or not?

3 stars

Recently I had an opportunity to try Pot Pasta Mac & cheese. I am a fan of this type of food so I was excited to try this one. I will start with the packaging. I like the design of it. It is simple and eye-catching. Sadly it was not to my liking. In my opinion it was lacking the flavour. It was ok but nothing special. It will not find a space in my cupboard. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Where is a cheese?

3 stars

I quite like it, it got nice consistency, the only think is missing is taste. In my opinion not enough flavor, although as a instant meal from time to time it's not to bad. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not very tasty

2 stars

I'm a fan of convenience and I do like other branded pot snacks but I wouldn't say I was a fan of this one and wouldn't buy it again. The taste was off and didn't taste very much like it should. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not in love

1 stars

I really dont like writing bad reviews but there is nothing good with this product. People should avoid this version, with every taste its getting worse and worse. It tasted like a a aluminium foil and i felt like im eating a tyre! I couldnt even eat the whole pot, I felt like im gonna vomit in the second. I would not recommend it even to my biggest enemy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pasta Macaroni Cheese Snack Pot

5 stars

I think this is a great quick snack if you in rush or on the go. It's nice and easy and I taste great too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pot Pasta Macaroni Cheese

4 stars

I tried the Pot Pasta macaroni cheese snack pot for my lunch at work this week. It was nice and quick and easy to make, perfect for a work lunch as I don’t like to fiddle about on a break. The Pot Pasta was nice and creamy, and filled me up for a few hours. The only reason I’m not giving it 5 stars is because macaroni cheese isn’t my favourite but it was nice. A friend tried a little too and she really enjoyed it. I’ll be looking out to try other flavours in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A tasteless emergency food

2 stars

As someone who loves camping, I was excited to try this to see whether it would be a good addition to our camping trips. I was not impressed. Whilst it’s easy to make and, as my husband put it, smells like it could be promising, it has a very bland taste. Whilst it would be fine if you have nothing else to eat, I certainly wouldn’t go out of my way to buy any. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not for me

2 stars

Not very cheesy tasted more like plastic. Pasta was still hard and had a really bad smell to it. Would not recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cheesy Goodness!!

5 stars

Macaroni cheese (LOVE) so macaroni cheese pasta in a pot for lunch! Yes please!! Tastes good, simple, quick and easy!! I would definitely recommend!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 69 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Pot Pasta Snack Creamy Carbonara 62G

£ 1.40
£2.26/100g

Pasta Snack Pot Beefy Bolognese 68G

£ 1.40
£20.59/kg

Batchelors Pasta & Sauce Chicken & Mushroom 65G

£ 1.10
£0.17/10g

Offer

Batchelors Super Noodle Pots Chicken 75G

£ 1.00
£1.34/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here