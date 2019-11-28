Transformers Warrior 2 Pack

- - 5.4-Inch Optimus Prime and Starscream Figures: Warrior Class Optimus Prime and Starscream figures are each 5.4-inches tall.
- - Repeatable Action Attackers Move: Convert Optimus Prime and Starscream figures to activate their signature Action Attack moves. Fun attack move can be repeated through easy reactivation steps.
- - 2-In-1 Converting Toy: Easy Transformers conversion for kids 6 years old and up! Convert Optimus Prime from truck to robot mode in 8 steps, and Starscream from jet to robot in 7 steps. Makes a great gift for kids!
- Easily convert and attack with Transformers Cyberverse Action Attackers toys! Simply convert Optimus Prime figure from truck to robot mode in 8 steps. The last step of conversion activates the figure's Energon Axe Attack move! Starscream figure converts from jet to robot in 7 steps, with the last step activating the figure's Wing Slice move! Once converted, moves can be repeated through easy reactivation steps. Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts. Choking hazard
