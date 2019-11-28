Toy Story Woody And Buzz 2 Pack

great product- well priced at half price
Just bought this in the sale. Great value really & my little one's love it. One Toy for each of them + happily (& quietly) playing together. Just wish there was a pack that had more characters i could buy!
Cheap!
My son has been obsessed with Toy Story lately so we came home with this 2 pack while shopping at Kohl’s. The value is great but Buzz’s hand broke off after 3 days of normal play and his other arm is already starting to come apart. I’ve had no issues with Woody but Buzz just seems cheaply made.