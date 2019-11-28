By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Toy Story Woody And Buzz 2 Pack

3(2)Write a review
Toy Story Woody And Buzz 2 Pack
£ 15.00
£7.50/each

Offer

  • - Endless storytelling possibilities with 2 core characters.
  • - Highly posable in movie-inspired relative scale.
  • - Includes exclusive accessories -- Woody's lasso and Buzz Lightyear's blaster! For ages 3 and up.
  • Get ready for big movie action with Disney•Pixar Toy Story 4 Buzz Lightyear and Woody together! These heroic character figures come in movie-inspired relative scale with iconic accessories! Woody is ready to wrangle with his trusty lasso, and Buzz is armed with his Space Ranger blaster! Join their wildly fun adventures with this special storytelling two-pack. These Toy Story figures also make an exciting gift for kids 3 and older.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

great product- well priced at half price

5 stars

Just bought this in the sale. Great value really & my little one's love it. One Toy for each of them + happily (& quietly) playing together. Just wish there was a pack that had more characters i could buy!

Cheap!

1 stars

My son has been obsessed with Toy Story lately so we came home with this 2 pack while shopping at Kohl’s. The value is great but Buzz’s hand broke off after 3 days of normal play and his other arm is already starting to come apart. I’ve had no issues with Woody but Buzz just seems cheaply made.

Usually bought next

Barbie Convertible Car & Doll

£ 15.00
£15.00/each

Offer

Hot Wheels Blastin Rig

£ 12.50
£12.50/each

Offer

Paw Patrol Jungle Vehicle 2 Pack

£ 14.00
£7.00/each

Offer

Fortnite Exclusive Set

£ 20.00
£20.00/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here