Tesco Finest Puttanesca Sauce 350G
- Energy488kJ 117kcal6%
- Fat6.1g9%
- Saturates0.9g5%
- Sugars7.2g8%
- Salt1.3g22%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 279kJ / 67kcal
Product Description
- A tomato sauce with Taggiasca black olives, anchovy fillets, capers, red chilli and herbs.
- With fruity Taggiasca olives, anchovies and capers. Puttanesca is an Italian favourite, perfect with short shapes like penne. Our experts make it with anchovies, capers and fruity Taggiasca olives for real bite, with richness from Italian red wine and sunblush tomato paste. Roast garlic rounds out the sauce perfectly.
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tomato (43%), Water, Tomato Juice, Onion, Pomodorini Cherry Tomato, Taggiasca Black Olive (5%), Red Wine, Roast Garlic Purée, Red Wine Vinegar, Salt, Anchovy (Fish), Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Sunblush® Tomato, Capers, Tomato Concentrate, Red Chilli, Parsley, Olive Oil, Black Pepper, Oregano, Sugar, Garlic.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve. Break tab on rim of lid by twisting end of spoon behind tab.
Caution
Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot. When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.
Hob
Instructions: 4-5 mins.
Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently, stirring occasionally until piping hot. Do not allow to boil.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
Recycling info
Pot. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pot (175g)
|Energy
|279kJ / 67kcal
|488kJ / 117kcal
|Fat
|3.5g
|6.1g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|6.8g
|11.9g
|Sugars
|4.1g
|7.2g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.8g
|Protein
|1.5g
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved from chilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
