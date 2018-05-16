Tesco Finest N'duja Sauce 350G

- Energy605kJ 145kcal7%
- Fat7.0g10%
- Saturates2.1g11%
- Sugars9.3g10%
- Salt1.3g22%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 346kJ / 83kcal
Product Description
- A tomato sauce made with minced salami, 'nduja paste and red chilli.
- With spicy cured pork, Pomodorini tomato and red chilli. 'Nduja sausage paste and salami give this sauce a rich meatiness. They're blended with sweet, juicy pomodorini tomatoes and SunBlush® Tomatade® for an intense flavour. Simply seasoned with pepper and finished with parsley.
- With spicy cured pork, Pomodorini tomato and red chilli.
- With spicy cured pork, pomodorini tomato and red chilli
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tomato, Water, Onion, Minced Salami (7%) [Pork, Salt, Pork Protein, Chilli Powder, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Dextrose, Starter Culture, Fennel, Black Pepper, Marsala Wine, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrite)], Tomato Juice, Tomato Purée, Pomodorini Cherry Tomato (3.5%), 'Nduja Paste (2%) [Pork, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Red Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Paprika, Dextrose, Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Ascorbic Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite)], Roast Garlic Purée, SunBlush® Tomatade® [Sunblush® Tomato, Tomato Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Olive Oil, Salt, Oregano, Sugar, Garlic], Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Red Chilli, Parsley, Black Pepper.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve. Break tab on rim of lid by twisting end of spoon behind tab.
Caution
Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot. When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.
Hob
Instructions: 4-5 mins.
Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently, stirring occasionally until piping hot. Do not allow to boil.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using pork from the EU
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Pot. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pot (175g)
|Energy
|346kJ / 83kcal
|605kJ / 145kcal
|Fat
|4.0g
|7.0g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|7.2g
|12.6g
|Sugars
|5.3g
|9.3g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.9g
|Protein
|3.9g
|6.8g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved from chilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019