Tesco Scotch Egg Quiche 180G

3(3)Write a review
£ 1.50
£0.83/100g
Each quiche
  • Energy2059kJ 494kcal
    25%
  • Fat30.9g
    44%
  • Saturates13.1g
    66%
  • Sugars3.0g
    3%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1144kJ / 274kcal

Product Description

  • A hard-boiled egg encased in a pork sausage meat fill, in a shortcrust pastry case, topped with a cheese crumb.
  • Crispy Cheddar Crumb Shortcrust pastry filled with a whole egg encased in pork sausage meat Our chef's reinvention of two British classics, the summer quiche and scotch egg, is baked by our experts for a golden crust.
  • Crispy Cheddar Crumb Shortcrust pastry filled with a whole egg encased in pork sausage meat
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Hard-Boiled Egg (21%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cooked Pork Sausage Meat (14%) [Pork, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Potato Starch, Pork Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Fibre, Dextrose, Water, Salt, Beef Collagen Casing, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Black Pepper, Chilli, Coriander, Mace, Black Pepper Extract, Mace Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Ginger Extract, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Semi Skimmed Milk, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Double Cream (Milk), Maize Flour, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Sage, Parsley, Salt, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Can be served hot or cold. For best results remove from foil tray and oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 20 mins

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Made using British pork

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach quiche (180g)
Energy1144kJ / 274kcal2059kJ / 494kcal
Fat17.2g30.9g
Saturates7.3g13.1g
Carbohydrate18.7g33.7g
Sugars1.7g3.0g
Fibre1.2g2.2g
Protein10.7g19.2g
Salt0.4g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

3 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Just buy a scotch egg.

3 stars

Just buy a good scotch egg. Thought this would make a change. So much pastry not needed.

I bought one of these as i like scotch eggs and qu

2 stars

I bought one of these as i like scotch eggs and quiche so i thought it would be something different. It was awful!! The egg was rubbery and the sausage meat was soft and didn't taste anything like sausage. It ended up in the bin. I cant recommend this.

Quiche with identity crisis!

4 stars

Wel did I get a surprise, I bought this quiche expecting for the price it would be a single serving. I had it with salad and new potatoes; the potatoes did not get eaten as the quiche and salad vegetables were ample. Next time (as I will be buying again) I will try heating it up as it lost a star when rating because the quiche had a bit of a soggy bottom but it did taste good; nicely seasoned and the pastry was not too thick. If you like Scotch eggs and quiche then you will like this.

