Waste Not Clementine & Pomegranate Juice 250Ml

- A pasteurised blend of fruit & vegetable juices.
- Why Not Waste Not
- Here's the thing: mountains of great fruit 'n' veg get wasted. There's no real reason and it's bad news environmentally.
- As passionate farmers this doesn't make sense to us or, we're betting, to you.
- That's why our Waste Not juices are full of fresh, all-natural, not-quite-perfect ingredients. It's all good. Please love it responsibly.
- Find us on Instagram and Facebook @WeWasteNot
- In this little bottle is the juice of
- 2 1/2 clementines
- 1/2 a pomegranate
- 4 blackcurrants
- a slice of beetroot
- Feel Good. Do Good. Taste Good.®
- Love taste, hate waste
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Vegetarian & vegan friendly
- Pack size: 250ml
Clementine Juice (70%), Pomegranate Juice (27%), Blackcurrant Juice (1.5%), Beetroot Juice (1.5%)
To keep your Waste Not good to the last glug, chill it out to 0-5°C.Drink within one day of opening (but once sipped, rarely left!). Best before: see top of bottle
- Separation is possible. Shake it like you mean it.
- AMC Juices SL Ctra.,
- Madrid-Cartagena,
- Km 390,
- 30100 Murcia,
- Spain.
- WasteNot.co.uk
250ml ℮
|Typical Values
|as sold Per 100ml
|Energy
|200kJ/47kcal
|Fat
|<0.1g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|10.9g
|of which sugars
|10.9g
|Fibre
|<0.1g
|Protein
|0.6g
|Salt
|<0.1g
