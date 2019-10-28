By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Waste Not Clementine & Pomegranate Juice 250Ml

Waste Not Clementine & Pomegranate Juice 250Ml
£ 1.00
£0.40/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • A pasteurised blend of fruit & vegetable juices.
  • Why Not Waste Not
  • Here's the thing: mountains of great fruit 'n' veg get wasted. There's no real reason and it's bad news environmentally.
  • As passionate farmers this doesn't make sense to us or, we're betting, to you.
  • That's why our Waste Not juices are full of fresh, all-natural, not-quite-perfect ingredients. It's all good. Please love it responsibly.
  • Find us on Instagram and Facebook @WeWasteNot
  • In this little bottle is the juice of
  • 2 1/2 clementines
  • 1/2 a pomegranate
  • 4 blackcurrants
  • a slice of beetroot
  • Feel Good. Do Good. Taste Good.®
  • Love taste, hate waste
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Vegetarian & vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Clementine Juice (70%), Pomegranate Juice (27%), Blackcurrant Juice (1.5%), Beetroot Juice (1.5%)

Storage

To keep your Waste Not good to the last glug, chill it out to 0-5°C.Drink within one day of opening (but once sipped, rarely left!). Best before: see top of bottle

Preparation and Usage

  • Separation is possible. Shake it like you mean it.

Name and address

  • AMC Juices SL Ctra.,
  • Madrid-Cartagena,
  • Km 390,
  • 30100 Murcia,
  • Spain.

Return to

  • WasteNot.co.uk

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100ml
Energy 200kJ/47kcal
Fat <0.1g
of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrates 10.9g
of which sugars 10.9g
Fibre <0.1g
Protein 0.6g
Salt <0.1g

