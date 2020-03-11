Nuby Animal Teether

Product Description
- Animal Teether
- Deaf Children's Literacy Project™
- This purchase will help support Deaf Children's Literacy Project.
- My Yogis teether is made from 100% soft silicone, unique textures soothe & massage baby's tender gums and stimulate emerging teeth.
- Orthodontic Dentist Approved**
- **Approved by paediatric dentist Dr. Grace Yum
- UK's Teether No1 Brand*
- *IRI data week ending 27 January 2018
- BPA free
- I'm perfect for soothing, chewing & relieving sore gums
- Super fun characters
- Perfect size for small hands to hold
- 100% soft silicone teether
- Perfect for teething babies
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Cleaning: Wash before initial use and after each subsequent use. Dishwasher safe (top rack only) or hand wash in warm water using mild liquid soap and rinse thoroughly with clean water. Dry thoroughly. Can be boiled or steam sterilised. Do Not microwave.
- Please retain these instructions for future reference.
Warnings
- WARNING! Always use this product with adult supervision. Never leave child unattended with this product. Inspect the teether immediately before and after each use and throw away when damaged or punctured for example by biting. If damaged, discard and replace with new.
- Do not clean or allow to come into contact with solvents or harsh chemicals. Damage could result.
Name and address
- Nûby UK LLP,
- Unit 6,
- Boldon Court,
- Burford Way,
- Boldon Business Park,
- Newcastle upon Tyne,
Return to
- Freephone number: 0800 334 5844
- enquiries@nuby-uk.com
- www.nuby-uk.com
- www.nuby.com
Lower age limit
3 Months
Safety information
