Beldray Corded Quick Vacuum Lite

Beldray Corded Quick Vacuum Lite
£ 29.00
£29.00/each

Offer

  • - 2-in-1 multifunctional vacuums, easily converts into handheld unit
  • - Compact and lightweight
  • - 5 metre power cord
  • Perfect for ceiling to floor cleaning, the Beldray Quick Vac Lite is the ideal choice to keep your house looking clean and fresh. The vacuum cleaner is extremely lightweight giving you effortless control and making it easy for you to manoeuvre around your home. With a versatile floorhead it cleans both hard floors and carpets to a high standard. The vacuum also has a convenient washable filter and cyclonic technology giving you an efficient, smooth and fast cleaning experience.
  • The Beldray Quick Vac Lite has a 5 metre power cord so you can reach around your rooms without having to change plug sockets.
  • The large dust container has a 600 ml capacity to you can clean your house numerous times before it needs to be emptied.
  • The vacuum is perfect for multi-surface cleaning, whether its hard floors, carpets, walls or ceilings it gives you a great finish.
  • Brilliantly versatile, you can alternate between the useful crevice and brush tools and convert it into a small handheld unit easily.
  • The Vac Lite is incredibly lightweight so you can manoeuvre it throughout your home with ease making cleaning faster and easier.

8 Reviews

Average of 1.4 stars

Avoid

1 stars

Doesn't pick up bits on either laminate, carpet, vinyl or surfaces. Literally pointless. You could put a bit of your hair up the pipe and it wouldn't pull it! Don't have the reciept anymore, otherwise I'd have returned it.

Not my best buy. It gets very hot, and it is top

1 stars

Not my best buy. It gets very hot, and it is top heavy when I lifted it out the cupboard the top had snapped off. As your granny used to say - buy cheap and you buy twice.

rubbish,

1 stars

bought this a coulpe of weeks ago, kept over heating and blowing fuses and eventually broke down. Can't get a refund as I have lost my receipt!!! not pleased

Hopeless rubbish

1 stars

Bought for my bedroom and stair carpets. Over heats in your hand. Hopeless at picking up, leaves behind small pieces for which you have to lift it off the floor and place over them and give a good push back and forwards.. .Every time you pull it back towards you the brush head goes on it's 2 small back wheels and lifts off the floor meaning you drag it back bouncing off the carpet. Hopeless for stairs as it does not go particularly short and along with the fact that the brush head comes off the carpet when you pull it back it is just not suitable for stairs. I will be taking it back and hopefully get a refund.. Do not buy !

useless

1 stars

i hate it, it picks up nothing not even some spilled sugar, if i could send it back i would

waste of good hard working cash on crap product

2 stars

nope poor saving up for a better one buying cheap isn't the best idea. please don't fall into a bargain trap

Awful

1 stars

Looks good and good price absolutely terrible no suction, overheats in your hand and the smell of burning is awful. Attempted to use too vacuum 1 room turned it of and returned.

Good quality would recommend to a friends or relat

3 stars

Good quality would recommend to a friends or relatives

