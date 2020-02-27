Beldray Corded Quick Vacuum Lite

Avoid
Doesn't pick up bits on either laminate, carpet, vinyl or surfaces. Literally pointless. You could put a bit of your hair up the pipe and it wouldn't pull it! Don't have the reciept anymore, otherwise I'd have returned it.
Not my best buy. It gets very hot, and it is top heavy when I lifted it out the cupboard the top had snapped off. As your granny used to say - buy cheap and you buy twice.
rubbish,
bought this a coulpe of weeks ago, kept over heating and blowing fuses and eventually broke down. Can't get a refund as I have lost my receipt!!! not pleased
Hopeless rubbish
Bought for my bedroom and stair carpets. Over heats in your hand. Hopeless at picking up, leaves behind small pieces for which you have to lift it off the floor and place over them and give a good push back and forwards.. .Every time you pull it back towards you the brush head goes on it's 2 small back wheels and lifts off the floor meaning you drag it back bouncing off the carpet. Hopeless for stairs as it does not go particularly short and along with the fact that the brush head comes off the carpet when you pull it back it is just not suitable for stairs. I will be taking it back and hopefully get a refund.. Do not buy !
useless
i hate it, it picks up nothing not even some spilled sugar, if i could send it back i would
waste of good hard working cash on crap product
nope poor saving up for a better one buying cheap isn't the best idea. please don't fall into a bargain trap
Awful
Looks good and good price absolutely terrible no suction, overheats in your hand and the smell of burning is awful. Attempted to use too vacuum 1 room turned it of and returned.
Good quality would recommend to a friends or relatives