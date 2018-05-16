By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bare Nature Multi Vitamin Mix 150G

Product Description

  • Multivitamin Mix
  • Healthy Choice: Vitamin E supports the protection of cells from oxidative stress. Thiamin contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
  • Packed with vitamins, this mix makes a perfect pick me up snack.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Blueberries, almonds and pistachios
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 150g
Information

Ingredients

Juice Infused Blueberries (45%) (Blueberry, Apple Juice from Concentrate, Sunflower Oil), Almonds (30%), Pistachio Nuts (25%)

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Peanuts, other Nuts, Soya and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced of more than one country

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Warnings

  • Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Besana UK Ltd,
  • Bluestem Road,
  • Ransomes Europark,
  • Ipswich,
  • IP3 9RR,

Return to

  • Besana UK Ltd,
  • Bluestem Road,
  • Ransomes Europark,
  • Ipswich,
  • IP3 9RR,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold Per 30g% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 1991kJ597kJ8400kJ
-478kcal143kcal7%2000kcal
Fat 29.4g8.8g13%70g
of which saturates 3.0g0.9g5%20g
Carbohydrate 34.8g10.4g260g
of which sugars 32.1g9.6g11%90g
Fibre 7.3g2.2g
Protein 14.9g4.5g50g
Salt <0.01g<0.01g0%6g
Vitamin E10.0mg (83% NRV)3.0mg (25% NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.20mg (18% NRV)0.06mg (5% NRV)
Vitamins/Minerals----
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value----
Pack contains 5 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

Safety information

View more safety information

Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

