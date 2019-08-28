By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bare Nature Protein Mix 150G

5(1)Write a review
Bare Nature Protein Mix 150G
£ 2.50
£16.67/kg

Product Description

  • Protein Mix
  • Healthy Choice: Protein supports a growth in muscle mass as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Bursting with plant based protein. This mix of nuts and beans is great for snacking, or why not try adding to salads or roasted vegetables for extra protein power.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Edamame beans, roasted peanuts, puffed faba beans, roasted almonds & cashew nuts
  • High in protein
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 150g
  • Protein supports a growth in muscle mass
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Edamame Beans (Soya) (30%), Roasted Peanuts (25%), Faba Beans Splits (20%), Roasted Almonds (15 %), Roasted Cashew Nuts (10%)

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain other Nuts and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced of more than one country

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Warnings

  • Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Besana UK Ltd,
  • Bluestem Road,
  • Ransomes Europark,
  • Ipswich,
  • IP3 9RR,

Return to

  • Besana UK Ltd,
  • Bluestem Road,
  • Ransomes Europark,
  • Ipswich,
  • IP3 9RR,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold Per 30g% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 2163kJ649kJ8400kJ
-519kcal156kcal8%2000kcal
Fat 32.4g9.7g14%70g
of which saturates 4.3g1.3g7%20g
Carbohydrate 19.9g6.0g260g
of which sugars 5.2g1.6g2%90g
Fibre 8.9g2.7g
Protein 32.6g9.8g50g
Salt 0.1g<0.01g<1%6g
Pack contains 5 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

Safety information

View more safety information

Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Healthy protein snack

5 stars

Tasty and nutritious protein snack. Handful for breakfast quick and easy. So glad Tesco stocks these as hard to find elsewhere.

Usually bought next

Bare Nature Energy Mix 150G

£ 2.50
£16.67/kg

Tesco Broccoli Loose

£ 0.64
£1.68/kg

Graze Veggie Protein Power 128G

£ 2.99
£2.34/100g

Tesco Cashew Nuts Snack Pack 60G

£ 1.00
£16.67/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here