Bare Nature Protein Mix 150G

Healthy protein snack
Tasty and nutritious protein snack. Handful for breakfast quick and easy. So glad Tesco stocks these as hard to find elsewhere.
Edamame Beans (Soya) (30%), Roasted Peanuts (25%), Faba Beans Splits (20%), Roasted Almonds (15 %), Roasted Cashew Nuts (10%)
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced of more than one country
Pack contains 5 servings
150g ℮
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|As sold Per 30g
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|2163kJ
|649kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|519kcal
|156kcal
|8%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|32.4g
|9.7g
|14%
|70g
|of which saturates
|4.3g
|1.3g
|7%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|19.9g
|6.0g
|260g
|of which sugars
|5.2g
|1.6g
|2%
|90g
|Fibre
|8.9g
|2.7g
|Protein
|32.6g
|9.8g
|50g
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.01g
|<1%
|6g
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.
