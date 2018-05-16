Bare Nature Energy Mix 150G

Product Description
- Energy Mix
- Healthy Choice: Magnesium contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism. Copper contributes to normal iron transport in the body as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- This tasty mix of nuts and dried fruits gives a healthy boost at any time of the day, great for snacking on the move.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Dried apricots, cranberries, hazelnuts and almonds
- Source of magnesium
- High in copper
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Dried Apricots (35%) {Apricot, Rice Flour, Preservative [Sulphur Dioxide (E220)]}, Sweetened Cranberries (30%) (Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Hazelnuts (25%), Almonds (10%)
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain Peanuts, other Nuts, Soya and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced of more than one country
Number of uses
Pack contains 5 servings
Warnings
- Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Besana UK Ltd,
- Bluestem Road,
- Ransomes Europark,
- Ipswich,
- IP3 9RR,
Return to
- Besana UK Ltd,
- Bluestem Road,
- Ransomes Europark,
- Ipswich,
- IP3 9RR,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|As sold Per 30g
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|1816kJ
|545kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|434kcal
|130kcal
|6%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|21.4g
|6.4g
|9%
|70g
|of which saturates
|1.9g
|0.6g
|3%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|49.2g
|14.8g
|of which sugars
|42.7g
|12.8g
|14%
|90g
|Fibre
|6.5g
|2.0g
|Protein
|8.0g
|2.4g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|0%
|6g
|Magnesium
|74.7mg (20% NRV)
|22.4mg (6% NRV)
|Copper
|0.6mg (60% NRV)
|0.18mg (18% NRV)
|Vitamins/Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
