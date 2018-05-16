By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bare Nature Energy Mix 150G

Bare Nature Energy Mix 150G
£ 2.50
£16.67/kg

Product Description

  • Energy Mix
  • Healthy Choice: Magnesium contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism. Copper contributes to normal iron transport in the body as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • This tasty mix of nuts and dried fruits gives a healthy boost at any time of the day, great for snacking on the move.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Dried apricots, cranberries, hazelnuts and almonds
  • Source of magnesium
  • High in copper
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 150g
  • Magnesium contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • Copper contributes to normal iron transport in the body
Information

Ingredients

Dried Apricots (35%) {Apricot, Rice Flour, Preservative [Sulphur Dioxide (E220)]}, Sweetened Cranberries (30%) (Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Hazelnuts (25%), Almonds (10%)

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Peanuts, other Nuts, Soya and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced of more than one country

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Warnings

  • Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Besana UK Ltd,
  • Bluestem Road,
  • Ransomes Europark,
  • Ipswich,
  • IP3 9RR,

Return to

  • Besana UK Ltd,
  • Bluestem Road,
  • Ransomes Europark,
  • Ipswich,
  • IP3 9RR,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold Per 30g% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 1816kJ545kJ8400kJ
-434kcal130kcal6%2000kcal
Fat 21.4g6.4g9%70g
of which saturates 1.9g0.6g3%20g
Carbohydrate 49.2g14.8g
of which sugars 42.7g12.8g14%90g
Fibre 6.5g2.0g
Protein 8.0g2.4g
Salt <0.01g<0.01g0%6g
Magnesium74.7mg (20% NRV)22.4mg (6% NRV)
Copper0.6mg (60% NRV)0.18mg (18% NRV)
Vitamins/Minerals----
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value----
Pack contains 5 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

Safety information

View more safety information

Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

