Bare Nature Omega Mix 150G

Product Description
- Omega Mix
- Healthy Choice: ALA supports the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- A healthy mix of 4 seeds, perfect for sprinkling on porridge, cereals and salads or mixing into smoothies.
- The recommended intake of alpha-linolenic acid is 2g per day. A 35g serving of Omega Mix contains 3g of alpha-linolenic acid.
- Sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, golden and brown linseeds
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Sunflower Seeds (40%), Pumpkin Seeds (30%), Golden Linseeds (15%), Brown Linseeds (15%)
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Sesame Seeds and Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced of more than one country
Number of uses
Warnings
- Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds.
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Besana UK Ltd,
- Bluestem Road,
- Ransomes Europark,
- Ipswich,
- IP3 9RR,
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold per 100g
|As sold Per 35g
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|2471kJ
|865kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|598kcal
|209kcal
|10%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|51.0g
|17.9g
|26%
|70g
|of which saturates
|6.8g
|2.4g
|12%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|3.5g
|1.2g
|of which sugars
|1.8g
|0.6g
|1%
|90g
|Fibre
|12.0g
|4.2g
|Protein
|25.2g
|8.8g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|<1%
|6g
|Omega-3 (ALA)
|8 g
|3 g
|Pack contains approx. 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds.
