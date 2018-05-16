By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bare Nature Omega Mix 150G

Bare Nature Omega Mix 150G
£ 2.50
£16.67/kg

Product Description

  • Omega Mix
  • Healthy Choice: ALA supports the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • A healthy mix of 4 seeds, perfect for sprinkling on porridge, cereals and salads or mixing into smoothies.
  • The recommended intake of alpha-linolenic acid is 2g per day. A 35g serving of Omega Mix contains 3g of alpha-linolenic acid.
  • Sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, golden and brown linseeds
  • High in omega 3
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 150g
  • ALA supports the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels
  • High in omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Sunflower Seeds (40%), Pumpkin Seeds (30%), Golden Linseeds (15%), Brown Linseeds (15%)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Sesame Seeds and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced of more than one country

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 4 servings

Warnings

  • Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds.

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Besana UK Ltd,
  • Bluestem Road,
  • Ransomes Europark,
  • Ipswich,
  • IP3 9RR,

Return to

  • Besana UK Ltd,
  • Bluestem Road,
  • Ransomes Europark,
  • Ipswich,
  • IP3 9RR,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold per 100gAs sold Per 35g% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 2471kJ865kJ8400kJ
-598kcal209kcal10%2000kcal
Fat 51.0g17.9g26%70g
of which saturates 6.8g2.4g12%20g
Carbohydrate 3.5g1.2g
of which sugars 1.8g0.6g1%90g
Fibre 12.0g4.2g
Protein 25.2g8.8g
Salt 0.1g0.1g<1%6g
Omega-3 (ALA)8 g3 g
Pack contains approx. 4 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

Safety information

Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds.

