Write a review
Mug Shot On The Go Roast Chicken Pasta 68G
£ 0.95
£1.40/100g
Per pot:
  • Energy1056kJ 252kcal
    13%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates1.5g
    7%
  • Sugars6.0g
    7%
  • Salt1.34g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 398kJ / 94kcal

Product Description

  • Dried pasta spirals in a roast chicken flavour sauce.
  • Need a quick tasty snack? This will cocker-doodle-do!
  • Can't wait til Sunday! It's a roast dinner in a mug!
  • Fresh crusty bread dunked in is one of life's simple luxuries!
  • ...pub grub in a mug!
  • Scrummy pasta spirals in a roast chicken sauce
  • Heart-warming
  • A source of protein
  • Made with natural ingredients
  • Less than 260 calories
  • Less than 2% fat
  • Low saturated fat
  • No artificial colour or preservatives
  • Pack size: 68G
  • A source of protein
  • Low saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Dried Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina], Potato Starch, Whey Powder (from Milk), Maltodextrin, Natural Flavourings (contain Wheat, Barley, Celery), Palm Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Dried Chicken (1.3%), Onion Powder, Milk Proteins, Dried Rosemary, Dried Parsley, Stabiliser (Dipotassium Phosphate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-glycerides of Fatty Acids), Fortified Wheatflour [Wheatflour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin]

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Egg

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For best before end: See base of pot.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Make-Up Instructions
  • Ready in 5 minutes
  • 1 Remove the lid. Add boiling water to the fill line.
  • 2 Stir thoroughly and allow to stand for 5 minutes.
  • 3 Top up if a thinner sauce is required. Stir thoroughly again.

Number of uses

This represents one serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Warning: When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot. See preparation guidelines for details.
  • Safety: Although every care has been taken to remove bone, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Symington's Ltd,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Symington's Ltd,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.
  • Visit our website at www.mugshot.co.uk

Net Contents

68g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as consumed) per 100g(as consumed) per pot
Energy 398kJ / 94kcal1065kJ / 252kcal
Fat 1.2g3.2g
of which saturates 0.5g1.5g
Carbohydrate 17.1g45.9g
of which sugars 2.2g6.0g
Fibre 0.6g1.5g
Protein 3.4g9.0g
Salt 0.50g1.34g
Once boiling water has been added to this pot it weighs 268g (approx.)--
This represents one serving--
All values below relate to the product when made up with water (i.e. per 100g is a portion of the 268g serving)--

Safety information

Warning: When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot. See preparation guidelines for details. Safety: Although every care has been taken to remove bone, some may remain.

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

A particularly bland, almost tasteless product wit

1 stars

A particularly bland, almost tasteless product with an unpleasant texture.

