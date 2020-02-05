Mug Shot On The Go Roast Chicken Pasta 68G

A particularly bland, almost tasteless product wit
A particularly bland, almost tasteless product with an unpleasant texture.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 398kJ / 94kcal
Dried Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina], Potato Starch, Whey Powder (from Milk), Maltodextrin, Natural Flavourings (contain Wheat, Barley, Celery), Palm Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Dried Chicken (1.3%), Onion Powder, Milk Proteins, Dried Rosemary, Dried Parsley, Stabiliser (Dipotassium Phosphate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-glycerides of Fatty Acids), Fortified Wheatflour [Wheatflour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin]
Store in a cool, dry place.For best before end: See base of pot.
Made in the UK
This represents one serving
68g ℮
|Typical Values
|(as consumed) per 100g
|(as consumed) per pot
|Energy
|398kJ / 94kcal
|1065kJ / 252kcal
|Fat
|1.2g
|3.2g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|17.1g
|45.9g
|of which sugars
|2.2g
|6.0g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|1.5g
|Protein
|3.4g
|9.0g
|Salt
|0.50g
|1.34g
|Once boiling water has been added to this pot it weighs 268g (approx.)
|-
|-
|This represents one serving
|-
|-
|All values below relate to the product when made up with water (i.e. per 100g is a portion of the 268g serving)
|-
|-
Warning: When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot. See preparation guidelines for details. Safety: Although every care has been taken to remove bone, some may remain.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020