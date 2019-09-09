By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
O'jos Rose With Cranberry & Pink Peppercorn 250Ml

image 1 of O'jos Rose With Cranberry & Pink Peppercorn 250Ml
£ 1.80
£5.40/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Rosé Spritz Lightly Twisted with Cranberry & Pink Peppercorn Flavour
  • Lock eyes, lock in friendship
  • Gather your tribe and let the fun begin with our refreshingly light spritzer with wine from the vibrant heart of Chile.
  • O'jos spritz is a sparkling blend of delicate Rosé wine with a natural hint of cranberry & pink peppercorn flavours.
  • Aromatised wine product cocktail
  • 555kj/133kcal
  • Natural flavours
  • No artificial colours or sweetener
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • O'jos spritz is a sparkling blend of delicate Rosé wine with a natural hint of cranberry & pink peppercorn flavours

Alcohol Units

1.4

ABV

5.5% vol

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced in Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • Best enjoyed chilled, over ice with friends

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Concha y Toro UK Ltd,
  • OX33 1ER.

Return to

  • Concha y Toro UK Ltd,
  • OX33 1ER.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

