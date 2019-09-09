O'jos Chardonnay Rose & Raspberry 250Ml Wine Can
Offer
Product Description
- Chardonnay Spritz Lightly Twisted with Rose & Raspberry Flavour
- Lock eyes, lock in friendship
- Gather your tribe and let the fun begin with our refreshingly light spritzer with wine from the vibrant heart of Chile.
- O'jos spritz is a sparkling blend of delicate Chardonnay wine with a natural hint of rose & raspberry flavours.
- Aromatised wine product cocktail
- 523kj/125kcal
- Natural flavours
- No artificial colours or sweetener
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
1.4
ABV
5.5% vol
Country
Chile
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Produced in Chile
Preparation and Usage
- Best enjoyed chilled, over ice with friends
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Concha y Toro UK Ltd,
- OX33 1ER.
Return to
- Concha y Toro UK Ltd,
- OX33 1ER.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
250ml ℮
