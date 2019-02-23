By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mixed Olives With Garlic And Chilli 220G

Tesco Mixed Olives With Garlic And Chilli 220G
£ 2.50
£1.14/100g

Offer

1/5 of a pack (44g)
  • Energy396kJ 96kcal
    5%
  • Fat10.0g
    14%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 900kJ / 219kcal

Product Description

  • Pitted green and black olives in a garlic and chilli marinade.
  • Strong & Warming Marinated Spanish green and black olives.
  Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Strong & warming
  • Marinated Spanish green and black olives
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Green Olives, Black Olives, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Garlic, Red Chilli, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Parsley, Chilli Flakes, Natural Garlic Flavouring, Stabiliser (Ferrous Gluconate).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Label. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

220g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a pack
Energy900kJ / 219kcal396kJ / 96kcal
Fat22.8g10.0g
Saturates2.7g1.2g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.1g
Sugars0.2g0.1g
Fibre4.3g1.9g
Protein1.2g0.5g
Salt2.1g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

