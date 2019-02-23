Tesco Mixed Olives With Garlic And Chilli 220G
- Energy396kJ 96kcal5%
- Fat10.0g14%
- Saturates1.2g6%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 900kJ / 219kcal
Product Description
- Pitted green and black olives in a garlic and chilli marinade.
- Strong & Warming Marinated Spanish green and black olives.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Strong & warming
- Marinated Spanish green and black olives
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 220g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Green Olives, Black Olives, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Garlic, Red Chilli, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Parsley, Chilli Flakes, Natural Garlic Flavouring, Stabiliser (Ferrous Gluconate).
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 5 servings
Warnings
- CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Label. Plastic not currently recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
220g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/5 of a pack
|Energy
|900kJ / 219kcal
|396kJ / 96kcal
|Fat
|22.8g
|10.0g
|Saturates
|2.7g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|4.3g
|1.9g
|Protein
|1.2g
|0.5g
|Salt
|2.1g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Using Product Information
