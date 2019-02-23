By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Grilled Vegetable Antipasti Selection 196G

5(1)Write a review
£ 2.50
£1.28/100g

Offer

½ of a pack (98g)
  • Energy281kJ 67kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.4g
    5%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars5.6g
    6%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 287kJ / 69kcal

Product Description

  • Courgettes, slow roasted vine tomatoes, red peppers, yellow peppers and pitted black olives in a herb and garlic dressing.
  • Sweet & Herby Marinated peppers, roasted tomatoes and courgette with black olives
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Sweet & herby
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 196g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Courgette, Slow Roasted Vine Tomatoes [Tomato, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Lemon Juice], Pitted Hojiblanca Black Olives [Black Olives, Stabiliser (Ferrous Gluconate)], Concentrated Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Basil, Parsley, Oregano, Salt.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Label. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

196g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack
Energy287kJ / 69kcal281kJ / 67kcal
Fat3.5g3.4g
Saturates0.5g0.5g
Carbohydrate6.5g6.3g
Sugars5.7g5.6g
Fibre2.5g2.5g
Protein1.8g1.7g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent and delicious antipasta

5 stars

This is an excellent product. Was a great success at my recent dinner party - everyone loved it! Pls bring it back

