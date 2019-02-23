Tesco Feta With Lemon & Oregano 125G
Offer
- Energy468kJ 113kcal6%
- Fat10.6g15%
- Saturates3.9g20%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1510kJ / 366kcal
Product Description
- Feta full fat soft cheese in a sunflower oil, extra virgin olive oil (5%) and lemon oil dressing with lemon peel and oregano.
- GREEK FETA Feta cubes marinated in lemon zest, oregano & extra virgin olive oil (5%)
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Greek feta
- Feta cubes marinated in lemon zest, oregano and extra virgin olive oil (5%)
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 125g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (76%) Sunflower Oil, Lemon Peel, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Oregano, Lemon Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using Feta produced in Greece using milk from Greece
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Label. Plastic not currently recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
125g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack
|Energy
|1510kJ / 366kcal
|468kJ / 113kcal
|Fat
|34.2g
|10.6g
|Saturates
|12.5g
|3.9g
|Carbohydrate
|2.5g
|0.8g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Protein
|11.6g
|3.6g
|Salt
|2.1g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
