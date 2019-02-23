By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Feta With Lemon & Oregano 125G

Tesco Feta With Lemon & Oregano 125G
£ 2.50
£2.00/100g

Offer

1/4 of a pack (31g)
  • Energy468kJ 113kcal
    6%
  • Fat10.6g
    15%
  • Saturates3.9g
    20%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1510kJ / 366kcal

Product Description

  • Feta full fat soft cheese in a sunflower oil, extra virgin olive oil (5%) and lemon oil dressing with lemon peel and oregano.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (76%) Sunflower Oil, Lemon Peel, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Oregano, Lemon Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using Feta produced in Greece using milk from Greece

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Label. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
Return to

Net Contents

125g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack
Energy1510kJ / 366kcal468kJ / 113kcal
Fat34.2g10.6g
Saturates12.5g3.9g
Carbohydrate2.5g0.8g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0.8g0.2g
Protein11.6g3.6g
Salt2.1g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

