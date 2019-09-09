By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Balans Lime 250Ml

5(1)Write a review
Balans Lime 250Ml
£ 1.50
£6.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

250ml can
  • Energy240 kJ 58 kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 100ml

Product Description

  • Fermented Alcoholic Beverage Flavoured with Lime.
  • A delicate infusion of natural fruit flavours. Lightly sparkling, refreshingly balanced
  • Lightly flavoured, naturally
  • From the makers of Kopparberg
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Tasting Notes

  • A delicate infusion of natural fruit flavours. Lightly sparkling, refreshingly balanced

Alcohol Units

1.0

ABV

4.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before, See Base of Can.

Name and address

  • Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
  • 714 82 Kopparberg,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • balansdrinks.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

250ml

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml
Energy:96 kJ/23 kcal
Fat:0 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate:0.2g
of which sugars 0.2 g
Protein:0 g
Salt:<0.01 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great but never available

5 stars

Please make this product available. Stock up on more, it is very frustrating to see it is never in stock...

Usually bought next

Balans Mandarin 250Ml

£ 1.50
£6.00/litre

Offer

Lipton Ice Tea Peach 500Ml

£ 1.10
£0.22/100ml

Lipton Ice Tea Lemon 500Ml

£ 1.10
£0.22/100ml

Cravendale Semi Skimmed Milk 2 Litre

£ 1.85
£0.93/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here