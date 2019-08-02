Warburtons Malted Grain Sourdough 540G

Proof is in the Pudding
Readers and fans of Bread, It is time to rave about my discovery of what is a new range of fabulous bread. It all starts from the shelf selection via a bespoke shelf presentation experience to the then handling of the lovely crisp and bouncy bread packaging. Then the peeling back of the sticky sealer to open your delightful loaf awaiting you. Removing your first slice the feel of touching and smelling is happiness and convincement this is lovely bread and your going to enjoy it, culminating the grand finarley the 'eating it'. Fantastic with distinctive flavours texture bite crunch and big big slices to last a good munch. If your lucky and grabbed a loaf upon delivery then its beautiful to eat absolutely fresh with quality Churned slightly salted Country butter alternatively toasted the next day. Either way this bread is a mouth wateringly tasty experience and will be hard pressed to beat. So well done to the Warburton team of Bakers for producing this truly fantastic Artisan bread that is fairly retailed at a reasonable price it is well worth buying. Finally it freezes perfectly so no there is no panic to eat it all in a hurry. To conclude, 'Folks' there's no excuse it is a must; 'Buy It Try It For Your Self's'.