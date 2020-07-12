Abbott's Bakery Malted Bloomer 800G

A great tasting bread
Nice thick brown bread. Great for toast and chunky sandwiches.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1093 kJ/258 kcal
Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)), Water, Malted Wheat Flakes (6%), Yeast, Wheat and Rye Sourdough (1.5%), Wheat Protein, Malted Barley Flour, Malted Wheat Flour, Wheat Bran, Fermented Wheat Flour, Salt, Toasted Wheat Flakes, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Vinegar, Soya Flour, Dried Malted Wheat Sourdough, Wheat Semolina, Wheat Starch, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)
For best before see bag closure. Store in a cool, dry place - ideally not refrigerated.Under warm conditions life may be reduced. Suitable for home freezing: Place in freezer as soon as possible after purchase and consume within 3 months. Did you know, you can also toast slices straight from the freezer?
This pack typically contains 14 slices (including crusts)
800g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Slice
|% RI+ Per Slice
|Energy
|1093 kJ/258 kcal
|623 kJ/147 kcal
|7%
|Fat
|2.4 g
|1.4 g
|2%
|of which: saturates
|0.4 g
|0.2 g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|47.6 g
|27.1 g
|10%
|of which: sugars
|3.5 g
|2.0 g
|2%
|Fibre
|3.6 g
|2.1 g
|Protein
|9.8 g
|5.6 g
|11%
|Salt
|0.85 g
|0.48 g
|8%
|+ RI = Reference Intake
|This pack typically contains 14 slices (including crusts)
SAFETY FIRST: To avoid danger of suffocation please keep this wrapper away from babies and children.
