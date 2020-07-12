By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Abbott's Bakery Malted Bloomer 800G

5(1)Write a review
Abbott's Bakery Malted Bloomer 800G
£ 1.00
£0.13/100g

New

Each slice contains
  • Energy623kJ 147kcal
    7%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1093 kJ/258 kcal

Product Description

  • Malted Bread with Wheat and Rye Sourdough
  • Recycle with Bags at Large Supermarket - Don't recycle at home
  • Tantalisingly tasty
  • Baked with malted wheat flakes for a loaf that tastes as good as it looks!
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Kosher - SKA
  • Pack size: 800G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)), Water, Malted Wheat Flakes (6%), Yeast, Wheat and Rye Sourdough (1.5%), Wheat Protein, Malted Barley Flour, Malted Wheat Flour, Wheat Bran, Fermented Wheat Flour, Salt, Toasted Wheat Flakes, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Vinegar, Soya Flour, Dried Malted Wheat Sourdough, Wheat Semolina, Wheat Starch, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Rye, Soya, Wheat

Storage

For best before see bag closure. Store in a cool, dry place - ideally not refrigerated.Under warm conditions life may be reduced. Suitable for home freezing: Place in freezer as soon as possible after purchase and consume within 3 months. Did you know, you can also toast slices straight from the freezer?

Number of uses

This pack typically contains 14 slices (including crusts)

Warnings

  • SAFETY FIRST:
  • To avoid danger of suffocation please keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

Name and address

  • Allied Bakeries,
  • Vanwall Road,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 4UF.
  • Allied Mills Ireland,
  • Burrell's Hall,

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • Freephone (UK) 0800 090 2421 Monday to Friday 9am-5pm.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • e-mail: talktous@abbottsbakery.co.uk
Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Slice% RI+ Per Slice
Energy 1093 kJ/258 kcal623 kJ/147 kcal7%
Fat 2.4 g1.4 g2%
of which: saturates 0.4 g0.2 g1%
Carbohydrate 47.6 g27.1 g10%
of which: sugars 3.5 g2.0 g2%
Fibre 3.6 g2.1 g
Protein 9.8 g5.6 g11%
Salt 0.85 g0.48 g8%
+ RI = Reference Intake---
This pack typically contains 14 slices (including crusts)---

Safety information

View more safety information

SAFETY FIRST: To avoid danger of suffocation please keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

A great tasting bread

5 stars

Nice thick brown bread. Great for toast and chunky sandwiches.

