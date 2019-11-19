By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kopparberg Black Blackberry & Blackcurrant 4 X 440Ml Can

Kopparberg Black Blackberry & Blackcurrant 4 X 440Ml Can
£ 5.50
£3.13/litre

Product Description

  • Apple Cider with a Taste of Blackcurrant & Blackberry with Sugars and Sweeteners.
  • Premium draught cider with a taste of blackcurrant and blackberry. Brought to you by Kopparberg, the original fruit cider brand. Skål!
  • Pack size: 1760ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Premium draught cider with a taste of blackcurrant and blackberry

ABV

4% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before, See Base of Pack

Name and address

  • Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
  • 714 82 Kopparberg,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • www.kopparbergs.se

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 440ml

