Kopparberg Black Blackberry & Blackcurrant 4 X 440Ml Can
Product Description
- Apple Cider with a Taste of Blackcurrant & Blackberry with Sugars and Sweeteners.
- Premium draught cider with a taste of blackcurrant and blackberry. Brought to you by Kopparberg, the original fruit cider brand. Skål!
- Pack size: 1760ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
ABV
4% vol
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before, See Base of Pack
Name and address
- Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
- 714 82 Kopparberg,
- Sweden.
Return to
- www.kopparbergs.se
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 440ml
