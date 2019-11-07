Ginsters Cornish Pasty 4 Pack 720G

Bake from Frozen
Okay so you have to bake them. It only takes 45 mins and they can make up an easy meal.
will defiantly buy again
perfect cooking time. delicious hot or cold. Better than pre baked ones. full of meat and veg. love the idea of fetching them from freezer and cooking as many as you need.
Misleading listing
Despite contacting customer services about the fact that it is not obvious that these pasties are frozen and need baking, they are still shown together with ready to eat pasties. All that is needed is a frozen sign and 'bake at home' with this product to avoid confusion. I binned mine as they had sat in the fridge for 2 days since I was unaware that they were frozen and needed baking.
they should taste there own food
take them off your shelves they are the most tasteless pasties I have ever ever tasted there was I forkful of god knows what and loads of hard pastry none of there food is very good but this definitely the worst not worth electric to heat them up I have binned 3 of the 4 pack even my bin didn't like them audrey