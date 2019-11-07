By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ginsters Cornish Pasty 4 Pack 720G

3(4)Write a review
Ginsters Cornish Pasty 4 Pack 720G
£ 3.00
£0.42/100g
Each baked pasty (162g) contains
  • Energy1784kJ 428kcal
    21%
  • Fat28.7g
    41%
  • Saturates13.6g
    68%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt1.35g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1230kJ/296kcal

Product Description

  • British minced beef with potato, onion and swede, distinctly seasoned with pepper, wrapped in light puff pastry.
  • Our British Beef spends time out in the fields, when welfare requires they are housed indoors.
  • It all started with our Cornish Pasty from our home in Cornwall since 1969
  • We're proud to use only 100% British farmed beef
  • We never add artificial ingredients (flavours, colours or preservatives)
  • We buy our veg locally from hay farm, Cornwall whenever we can
  • Pack illustration: Wheal Coates 52 miles from our bakery in Callington, Cornwall
  • Genuine Cornish pasty - certification mark
  • 100% British farmed beef
  • A taste of Cornwall
  • Ready to bake 40-45 mins from frozen
  • Meals made easy
  • Fresh veg from hay farm
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 720g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Potato, British Beef (16%), Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Onion, Swede, Beef Fat, Salt, Egg, Cornflour, Milk, Spices, Onion Powder, Leek Powder, Sugar, Mustard Powder, Coriander

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen at <-18°C.If thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Oven bake from frozen.
3 Simple Steps
1 Pre-heat oven to 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4.
2 Place in the oven on a baking tray.
3 Bake frozen 40-45 mins
Not suitable for microwave heating. These are guidelines only, appliances may vary. Please ensure food is piping hot before serving.

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy these pasties hot

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Ginsters,
  • Callington,
  • Cornwall.,
  • PL17 7XG.

Return to

  • We're here to help
  • Ginsters,
  • Callington,
  • Cornwall.,
  • PL17 7XG.
  • Tel: 01579 386333
  • Email: feedback@ginsters.co.uk
  • www.ginsters.co.uk

Net Contents

720g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1230kJ/296kcal
Fat 19.8g
Saturates 9.4g
Carbohydrate 21.7g
Sugars 1.7g
Fibre 1.3g
Protein 7.0g
Salt 0.93g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Bake from Frozen

4 stars

Okay so you have to bake them. It only takes 45 mins and they can make up an easy meal.

will defiantly buy again

5 stars

perfect cooking time. delicious hot or cold. Better than pre baked ones. full of meat and veg. love the idea of fetching them from freezer and cooking as many as you need.

Misleading listing

1 stars

Despite contacting customer services about the fact that it is not obvious that these pasties are frozen and need baking, they are still shown together with ready to eat pasties. All that is needed is a frozen sign and 'bake at home' with this product to avoid confusion. I binned mine as they had sat in the fridge for 2 days since I was unaware that they were frozen and needed baking.

they should taste there own food

1 stars

take them off your shelves they are the most tasteless pasties I have ever ever tasted there was I forkful of god knows what and loads of hard pastry none of there food is very good but this definitely the worst not worth electric to heat them up I have binned 3 of the 4 pack even my bin didn't like them audrey

