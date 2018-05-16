By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Love Beets Salsa Beetroot 180G

Love Beets Salsa Beetroot 180G
£ 1.25
£6.95/kg

Product Description

  • Diced beetroot with vegetables infused in sweet chilli marinade
  • For exciting recipes, check out lovebeets.co.uk
  • Our infused beets are gently steam cooked in our specially created marinades, giving you a burst of flavour with every bite
  • This delicious combination of perfectly cooked diced beets with Salsa vegetables are then gently infused with our Love Beets Sweet Chili marinade. Enjoy a sweet and spicy chili kick, that won't destroy your taste buds.
  • The more you eat, the more they burst with flavour. Enjoy!
  • Chilli rating - spicy - 2
  • Stay true to your roots
  • Half a pack equals 1 of your 5 a day
  • Steam cooked and ready to eat!
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Beetroot (80%), Green Pepper, Onion, Chilli Pepper, Love Beets™ Sweet Chilli Marinade (contains White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Chilli Extract), Salt, Garlic, Coriander, Black Pepper, Cumin

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Once opened, consume within three days and by use by date shown

Produce of

Love Beets is packed in the UK

Name and address

  • G's Fresh,
  • Barway,
  • Ely,
  • Cambs.,
  • CB7 5TZ.

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g Serving%RI*(80g)
Energy (kJ)396317
Energy (kcal)9475
Total Fat 0.3g0.3g<1%
of which saturated fat0.1g0.1g<1%
Carbohydrate 20.0g16.0g17%
of which total sugar17.0g13.6g
Fibre 2.9g2.4g
Protein 1.2g1.0g
Salt 1.18g0.94g18%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

