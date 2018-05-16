Elegant Touch Wild Nudes Feelin My Selfie

Product Description
- Nails with Glue
- Nail newbie? Find our tutorials online...
- Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
- www.eleganttouch.com
- Wear Me, Share Me! #ETFeelinMySelfie
- Because life is better with fabulous nails.
- This all-in-one manicure kit gives you pretty, perfect, ping-proof nails in minutes. What are you waiting for?
- Worried about glue damage? Try our new Nail Saviour range!
- Nails made in China. Glue made in Taiwan.
- Up to 10 days of awesome
- 12 sizes stiletto
Information
Ingredients
Ethyl Cyanoacrylate, Polymethyl Methacrylate, BHT, BHA
Preparation and Usage
- Prep, Sizes, Glue, Angle and Press
- Hot Tip: File down to your perfect length. Own your style.
Warnings
- READ INSTRUCTIONS AND FULL CAUTION ENCLOSED BEFORE USE. WARNING: Cyanoacrylate. IRRITANT. Bonds skin and eyes in seconds. Keep out of reach of children. Protect your work surface. Do not force open. Open bottle away from body and point away from face. Glue spilled on clothing may cause burns. Wipe clean glue nozzle after each application.
Distributor address
- Original Additions BP Ltd.,
- London,
- UB4 0UJ,
- UK.
Return to
- Original Additions BP Ltd.,
- London,
- UB4 0UJ,
- UK.
- www.eleganttouch.com
Net Contents
24 x Nails with Glue
Safety information
- Irritant
NO SIGNAL WORD READ INSTRUCTIONS AND FULL CAUTION ENCLOSED BEFORE USE. WARNING: Cyanoacrylate. IRRITANT. Bonds skin and eyes in seconds. Keep out of reach of children. Protect your work surface. Do not force open. Open bottle away from body and point away from face. Glue spilled on clothing may cause burns. Wipe clean glue nozzle after each application.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020