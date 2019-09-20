By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pampers Sensitive Baby Wipes 80Pack

5(78)Write a review
image 1 of Pampers Sensitive Baby Wipes 80Pack
£ 2.00
£0.03/each

Product Description

  • Pampers Sensitiv
  • Your baby’s delicate skin deserves Pampers' trusted skin protection. Pampers Sensitive wipes are clinically tested gentler than cleaning with cotton wool and water – while Pampers unique pH balancing formula helps prevent skin irritation by maintaining skin’s natural pH. And because they are specially designed with your baby’s sensitive skin needs in mind, Pampers Sensitive wipes contain no perfume or alcohol. Pampers Sensitive wipes are dermatologically tested and suitable from the first day. Please dispose of wipes in the bin - do not flush wipes.
  • Gently cleans while providing Pampers' trusted skin protection
  • The unique pH balancing formula helps protect your baby’s sensitive skin from irritation
  • Free of alcohol and perfume, they are clinically tested gentler than cotton wool and water
  • Dermatologically tested, they are suitable to use from the first day
  • With moisture protect closing system
  • Want to know more about the components Pampers uses? Visit pampers.co.uk, pampers.ie

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Citric Acid, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Citrate, Sorbitan Caprylate, Sodium Benzoate, Disodium EDTA, BIS-PEG/PPG-16/16 PEG/PPG-16/16 Dimethicone, Xanthan Gum, Pentadecalactone, Dipropylene Glycol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride

Produce of

Germany

Warnings

  • To avoid danger of suffocation and/or strangulation, keep all packaging material away from babies and children.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • (UK) 0800 328 328 1
  • (IE) 1800 535 124
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Safety information

View more safety information

To avoid danger of suffocation and/or strangulation, keep all packaging material away from babies and children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

78 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good.

4 stars

Very good.

Best wipes for sensitive skin

5 stars

Having struggled with another well known brand giving my son horrifc red marks all over his skin, I tried pampers sensitive wipes! They are amazing. Gentle enough to use on his face without nasty red marks or reactions and wet enough to clean messy nappies with ease. My go to product around the home and out and about!

Miss

3 stars

Really good for baby who are older but I do think they are a little rough for baby’s that aren’t crawling yet

So close to nature

5 stars

These wipes are so pure they are amazing, just like using water.free from perfume too which can aggravate babys sensitive skin.

Amazing

5 stars

these one were perfect for my childs skin...with other brands they would bring her out in a rash. but with these there was no redness of irritation. they are soft to touch.

All time favourite

5 stars

We love using pampers sensitive wipes... They are our all time favourite. Gentle in my baby's skin and great for my toddlers dirty hands and face. They are the perfect size for our nappy clutch that goes everywhere with us. Definitely our first choice... Highly recommend pampers sensitive wipes. We have used them from birth.

Amazing product

5 stars

I love these wipes! First off, they come out of the packet really easy - no big clumps of wipes coming out that you then have to try and get back in to the pack! They stay wet and soft, some wipes I have previously used feel really dry and make changing times very difficult! I use the XXL pack they are good value for money and the pack isn't too bulky when inside the changing bag. My little boy has very sensitive skin and these wipes never cause a reaction. Definitely going to be staying with these wipes!

Pampers wet wipes

5 stars

I've used these wet wipes on my son (10 months) and my daughter (2 years). They both have sensitive skin and these were perfect for them both. They are very nice to touch and feel moist which is good to clean up dirty bums, hands or faces. They don't rip like some other wet wipes brands which is the most annoying thing. Kids never had a rash or irritated skin after using these. There is also no smell to them which is nice. I will definitely be using these again and can't recommend enough.

Review

5 stars

I higly recommended :) So much better then another product.

Very sensitive

5 stars

I have recently swapped to the new pampers sensitive wipes as my little one has reacted to wipes from all brands even ones that claim to be mostly water. Since using them he has had no reactions and they even make his skin feel soft after each change!

1-10 of 78 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Fred & Flo 64 Fragranced Free Wipes

£ 0.52
£0.01/each

Offer

Fred & Flo 150 Nappy Bags

£ 0.89
£0.01/each

Tesco Luxury Soft Toilet Tissue 9 Roll White

£ 3.35
£0.17/100sheet

Offer

Pampers Sensitive Baby Wipes 8X80 Pack

£ 10.00
£0.02/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here