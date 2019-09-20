Pampers Sensitive Baby Wipes 80Pack

Very good.
Best wipes for sensitive skin
Having struggled with another well known brand giving my son horrifc red marks all over his skin, I tried pampers sensitive wipes! They are amazing. Gentle enough to use on his face without nasty red marks or reactions and wet enough to clean messy nappies with ease. My go to product around the home and out and about!
Miss
Really good for baby who are older but I do think they are a little rough for baby’s that aren’t crawling yet
So close to nature
These wipes are so pure they are amazing, just like using water.free from perfume too which can aggravate babys sensitive skin.
Amazing
these one were perfect for my childs skin...with other brands they would bring her out in a rash. but with these there was no redness of irritation. they are soft to touch.
All time favourite
We love using pampers sensitive wipes... They are our all time favourite. Gentle in my baby's skin and great for my toddlers dirty hands and face. They are the perfect size for our nappy clutch that goes everywhere with us. Definitely our first choice... Highly recommend pampers sensitive wipes. We have used them from birth.
Amazing product
I love these wipes! First off, they come out of the packet really easy - no big clumps of wipes coming out that you then have to try and get back in to the pack! They stay wet and soft, some wipes I have previously used feel really dry and make changing times very difficult! I use the XXL pack they are good value for money and the pack isn't too bulky when inside the changing bag. My little boy has very sensitive skin and these wipes never cause a reaction. Definitely going to be staying with these wipes!
Pampers wet wipes
I've used these wet wipes on my son (10 months) and my daughter (2 years). They both have sensitive skin and these were perfect for them both. They are very nice to touch and feel moist which is good to clean up dirty bums, hands or faces. They don't rip like some other wet wipes brands which is the most annoying thing. Kids never had a rash or irritated skin after using these. There is also no smell to them which is nice. I will definitely be using these again and can't recommend enough.
Review
I higly recommended :) So much better then another product.
Very sensitive
I have recently swapped to the new pampers sensitive wipes as my little one has reacted to wipes from all brands even ones that claim to be mostly water. Since using them he has had no reactions and they even make his skin feel soft after each change!