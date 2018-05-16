By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Haddar Chocolate Orange Peel 200G

Haddar Chocolate Orange Peel 200G
£ 5.50
£2.75/100g

Product Description

  • Sugared Orange Peels Coated with Dark Chocolate
  • Try our other varieties of Haddar gift items.
  • Kosher for Passover and Year Round
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Sugared Orange Peels (Orange Peels, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid), Dark Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Powder, Flavors)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Product of Israel

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Haddar Foods
  • Bayonne,
  • NJ 07002,
  • USA.

Distributor address

  • Kedem Foods Ltd.,
  • London,
  • N4 1TJ.

Return to

  • Kedem Foods Ltd.,
  • London,
  • N4 1TJ.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 grams
Energy 1674 kJ
-400 kcal
Fat 12.5 g
of which saturates7.5 g
Carbohydrate 70.0 g
of which sugars 65.0 g
Protein2.5 g
Salt0.0 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

