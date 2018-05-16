Haddar Chocolate Orange Peel 200G

Product Description
- Sugared Orange Peels Coated with Dark Chocolate
- Kosher for Passover and Year Round
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Sugared Orange Peels (Orange Peels, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid), Dark Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Powder, Flavors)
Allergy Information
- May contain Hazelnuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Product of Israel
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Haddar Foods
- Bayonne,
- NJ 07002,
- USA.
Distributor address
- Kedem Foods Ltd.,
- London,
- N4 1TJ.
Return to
- Kedem Foods Ltd.,
- London,
- N4 1TJ.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 grams
|Energy
|1674 kJ
|-
|400 kcal
|Fat
|12.5 g
|of which saturates
|7.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|70.0 g
|of which sugars
|65.0 g
|Protein
|2.5 g
|Salt
|0.0 g
